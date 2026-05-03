ETV Bharat / state

IAF Rescues 2 Children Stranded Atop Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar

Siddharthnagar District Magistrate (DM) Shivsharanappa said that the rescue operation was carried out in close coordination with the Air Force and the state administration, with continuous communication maintained throughout the planning phase.

The children were stranded on Saturday night as the ladder of the water tank was damaged in the Siddharthnagar area of Gorakhpur. Soon after the information, an Air Force helicopter rescued both children safely. The children had been trapped atop the tank for approximately 16 hours.

Siddharthnagar: Two children who were stranded overnight atop a water tank in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district were successfully rescued by an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V5 helicopter in the early hours of Sunday.

"As part of our planning, we were in constant contact with Air Force officials. I thank the Chief Minister's office. Their coordination made this possible. At around 5:30 in the morning, an Air Force helicopter rescued two children, and they are safe. The helicopter landed directly at Gorakhpur," he said.

Giving details, the DM said five children had climbed atop the water tank to record a reel.

"The stairs broke, and three of them fell from the water tank. One child died, and two others are being treated at the medical college. For the rescue operation of the two children who were still atop the tank, we first called a fire engine from Gorakhpur. Because the soil was very muddy and the road wasn't properly built, we consulted with the Air Force officer in Gorakhpur as part of Plan B. They dispatched a helicopter this morning, and the two children were safely rescued and sent to their parents' home," he said.

According to the IAF's Central Air Command (CAC), the operation was launched following a request from state government authorities after the children got stuck on top of the structure.

In a post on X, CAC, IAF wrote, "On a request from state government authorities, an IAF Mi-17 V5 of Central Air Command (CAC) was deployed to rescue two stranded children, who were stuck on top of a water tank in Sidharth Nagar in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The children were stranded in the night as the ladder of the water tank was damaged. The rescue mission, yet again, displays the IAF's professionalism and commitment to save lives with a swift response in times of need."