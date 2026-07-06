ETV Bharat / state

IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Vandalur In Chennai

Chennai: A major accident was averted after an Indian Air Force Chetak helicopter made an emergency landing at a farm in Keerapakkam near Vandalur due to technical issue.

The Indian Air Force helicopter (ZA 1420) based at Tambaram, Chennai, was on a training exercise when it developed a technical fault. Consequently the helicopter made an immediate landing at Keerapakkam near Vandalur, thereby averting a major accident.

Air Force officials have arrived at the site to inspect and repair the aircraft. The pilots immediately alerted the Air Force Station in Tambaram.



Two helicopters were dispatched from the Tambaram Air Force Station to the site. One carried technical experts from the IAF, while the other transported spare parts and equipment required to repair the stranded helicopter. The helicopter took off after the repair was completed.

The sudden landing of a military helicopter in the village excited residents. A large number of people gathered at the spot after news spread that an Air Force helicopter had landed in the locality. Soon, the Thazhambur police rushed to the spot and made security arrangements to prevent the villagers from approaching the chopper.