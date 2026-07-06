IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Vandalur In Chennai
The IAF helicopter based at Tambaram, Chennai, was on a training exercise when it developed a technical fault. It off after the fault was rectified.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Chennai: A major accident was averted after an Indian Air Force Chetak helicopter made an emergency landing at a farm in Keerapakkam near Vandalur due to technical issue.
The Indian Air Force helicopter (ZA 1420) based at Tambaram, Chennai, was on a training exercise when it developed a technical fault. Consequently the helicopter made an immediate landing at Keerapakkam near Vandalur, thereby averting a major accident.
Air Force officials have arrived at the site to inspect and repair the aircraft. The pilots immediately alerted the Air Force Station in Tambaram.
Two helicopters were dispatched from the Tambaram Air Force Station to the site. One carried technical experts from the IAF, while the other transported spare parts and equipment required to repair the stranded helicopter. The helicopter took off after the repair was completed.
The sudden landing of a military helicopter in the village excited residents. A large number of people gathered at the spot after news spread that an Air Force helicopter had landed in the locality. Soon, the Thazhambur police rushed to the spot and made security arrangements to prevent the villagers from approaching the chopper.
Hindustan Aeronautical Limited's Helicopter Division started manufacturing of helicopters in 1962, by entering into an agreement with M/S Sud-Aviation (Presently M/S AIRBUS and former Eurocopter), France) for production of Aloutte III helicopters (Chetak). The first Chetak (Aloutte III) in ‘Fly Away’ condition was delivered in 1965.
The Chetak is a two ton class helicopter. The seven seater Chetak helicopter is versatile, multi role, multi purpose, and spacious. The helicopter is powered by Artouste – III B turbo shaft engine.
It is suitable for commuting, cargo / material transport, casualty evacuation, Search & Rescue (SAR), Aerial Survey & Patrolling, Emergency Medical Services, Off-shore operations and Under slung operations.
Till date, HAL has produced and sold more than 350 of the versatile Helicopters which are in service both in India and abroad.
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