IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At A Field Near NH-48 After Technical Snag In Karnataka’s Haveri
The helicopter, bearing the number ZD 4050, was carrying Air Force personnel, including Deepak Sharma and five other crew members.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST|
Updated : November 12, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Haveri: An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing after developing a technical snag at a field in Kamanahalli village, located in the Shiggaon taluk of the Haveri district of Karnataka. The helicopter landed at the field belonging to a local farmer, situated next to National Highway 48, on Wednesday evening.
The helicopter, bearing the number ZD 4050, was carrying Air Force personnel, including Deepak Sharma and five other crew members.
All six members of the team led by Deepak Sharma are safe. After receiving information about the incident, Shiggaon police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The chopper was en route from Solur in Tamil Nadu to Belagavi. However, no damage occurred during the incident.
Read more