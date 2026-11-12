ETV Bharat / state

IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At A Field Near NH-48 After Technical Snag In Karnataka’s Haveri

Representational image. ( ANI )

Haveri: An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing after developing a technical snag at a field in Kamanahalli village, located in the Shiggaon taluk of the Haveri district of Karnataka. The helicopter landed at the field belonging to a local farmer, situated next to National Highway 48, on Wednesday evening.

The helicopter, bearing the number ZD 4050, was carrying Air Force personnel, including Deepak Sharma and five other crew members.