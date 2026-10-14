IAF Drone Crashes In Field In Rajasthan Village
The drone lost contact during a military exercise and crashed in a field in Sonalpura village.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Jodhpur: An Indian Air Force (IAF) drone crashed in a field in Sonalpura village, located in the Baap tehsil of Phalodi district on Monday night.
The incident took place as the drone lost contact during a military exercise. The incident reportedly occurred around 10 pm.
Later, the land was found to be that of the village's former sarpanch. As soon as the drone fell, a crowd of local villagers gathered at the site. After receiving the information, police rushed to the crash site to take stock of the situation.
Several villages in the western part of Phalodi district are situated near the international border, and military exercises frequently take place in the region.
Drones have been particularly used here for various military purposes, including surveillance and training.
Authorities are awaiting the report about the circumstances leading to the loss of contact with the drone that lead to its crash.
According to preliminary information, a military exercise was underway in the Pokhran area during which contact was lost with a drone approaching from the direction of the Lathi Range, which subsequently crashed into a field near Sonalpura village.
Mahesh Shrimali, Station House Officer (SHO) of Baap police station, confirmed that it was an army drone that crashed.
According to villagers, the drone was seen flying over the village and surrounding areas for about an hour before crashing in the field.
However, there has been no official word regarding the reason for the loss of contact or how the drone ventured outside its designated operational area.
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