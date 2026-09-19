ETV Bharat / state

‘I Will Launch New Party On Ekadashi’: Vijayasai Reddy Announces Third Political Party In Andhra Pradesh

Former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh had fallen into a debt trap and was lagging behind other southern states. ( ETV Bharat )

Anantapur: Former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has announced that he will launch a new political party on Ekadashi, positioning it as a third political alternative in Andhra Pradesh. He said the party would seek to uphold the pride of Rayalaseema while also protecting the self-respect of the Reddy community.

Addressing a press conference in Anantapur on Friday, Vijayasai Reddy outlined the proposed party's policies and objectives. He said he would not seek the Chief Minister's post and would instead remain a mentor, while a suitably qualified person would be projected for the top post.

Vijayasai Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh had fallen into a debt trap and was lagging behind other southern states, blaming what he described as the "selfish politics" of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief abd Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy families.

Vijayasai Reddy said political power in Andhra Pradesh should not remain restricted to particular communities.

“Currently, only individuals from two specific communities have the opportunity to become Chief Minister in the state. People from other castes should also get a chance, shouldn't they?” he said.

He said his proposed party would provide greater opportunities to young people, with 66% of party positions/seats earmarked for those below 40, according to his announcement.