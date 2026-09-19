‘I Will Launch New Party On Ekadashi’: Vijayasai Reddy Announces Third Political Party In Andhra Pradesh
The initiatives announced by former YSRCP MP include international-standard free education in government schools and release of a job calendar every year on January 1.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Anantapur: Former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has announced that he will launch a new political party on Ekadashi, positioning it as a third political alternative in Andhra Pradesh. He said the party would seek to uphold the pride of Rayalaseema while also protecting the self-respect of the Reddy community.
Addressing a press conference in Anantapur on Friday, Vijayasai Reddy outlined the proposed party's policies and objectives. He said he would not seek the Chief Minister's post and would instead remain a mentor, while a suitably qualified person would be projected for the top post.
Vijayasai Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh had fallen into a debt trap and was lagging behind other southern states, blaming what he described as the "selfish politics" of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief abd Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy families.
Vijayasai Reddy said political power in Andhra Pradesh should not remain restricted to particular communities.
“Currently, only individuals from two specific communities have the opportunity to become Chief Minister in the state. People from other castes should also get a chance, shouldn't they?” he said.
He said his proposed party would provide greater opportunities to young people, with 66% of party positions/seats earmarked for those below 40, according to his announcement.
He said the party's Chief Ministerial candidate would be selected on the basis of education, patriotism, social consciousness and commitment to development, irrespective of caste or religion.
“I will remain only as a mentor,” Vijayasai Reddy said.
Among the initiatives announced by him were international-standard free education in government schools and the release of a job calendar every year on January 1.
He also announced a proposed monthly allowance of ₹10,000 for unemployed youth.
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