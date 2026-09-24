ETV Bharat / state

'I Was Sexually Abused At 13:' In A Chiling Video, Woman Claims Gem Veeramani Abused Her As A Child

Chennai: A video recorded by the woman arrested in connection with the sexual assault of minors by Gem Granites owner Veeramani before her arrest surfaced on social media, causing a stir.

In the video, the woman alleged that Veeramani sexually abused her as a child and that she, too, was receiving death threats. In her statement recorded in English, she said, “This is about Veeramani, the chairman of GEM Group of Companies. I am a bit emotional and unable to speak normally. So, I have written it down. I am reading it. I hope the person who sees this will not think wrong. Veeramani, the chairman of Gem Group of Companies, and his son, Siddharth Veeramani, are threatening my life. I have known Veeramani since childhood as a close family friend. He would come to our house saying he would help us with our business.

She continued, “When I was 13 years old, I was not mature enough to understand his evil intentions. I unknowingly fell prey to his sexual abuse. He started acting like a mentor and protector to me. He made me bright promises and used me for his own selfish gain. I trusted him 100%. I did everything he asked me to do.”

According to her, during his financial crisis, she gave him money I got from her father's estate, hoping that he would do her good.

The police have said that the woman who was arrested will be seriously questioned regarding this video.

Earlier, it was reported that various video footage of Veeramani with girls ranging from 7 to 14 and 16 years old was found on the cell phone of Ganesan, who had worked in his company for over 20 years.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that Ganesan's cell phone contained video footage of Veeramani having an affair with a girl. Ganesan was arrested for concealing the video evidence and his cell phone was also examined.

Following this, the police have intensified their investigation, which was directed towards details such as when the video footages recorded. Who recorded them? Through whom did they reach Ganesan's cell phone? Who are the girls featured in those videos? Furthermore, the police are investigating whether money was extorted from Veeramani using these video footages. How were these video footages allegedly related to Veeramani exchanged? Have they been shared with other people?