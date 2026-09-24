'I Was Sexually Abused At 13:' In A Chiling Video, Woman Claims Gem Veeramani Abused Her As A Child
Video footage of Veeramani with girls ranging from 7 to 14 and 16 years old was found on the cell phone of Ganesan.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 12:39 AM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2026 at 12:47 AM IST
Chennai: A video recorded by the woman arrested in connection with the sexual assault of minors by Gem Granites owner Veeramani before her arrest surfaced on social media, causing a stir.
In the video, the woman alleged that Veeramani sexually abused her as a child and that she, too, was receiving death threats. In her statement recorded in English, she said, “This is about Veeramani, the chairman of GEM Group of Companies. I am a bit emotional and unable to speak normally. So, I have written it down. I am reading it. I hope the person who sees this will not think wrong. Veeramani, the chairman of Gem Group of Companies, and his son, Siddharth Veeramani, are threatening my life. I have known Veeramani since childhood as a close family friend. He would come to our house saying he would help us with our business.
She continued, “When I was 13 years old, I was not mature enough to understand his evil intentions. I unknowingly fell prey to his sexual abuse. He started acting like a mentor and protector to me. He made me bright promises and used me for his own selfish gain. I trusted him 100%. I did everything he asked me to do.”
According to her, during his financial crisis, she gave him money I got from her father's estate, hoping that he would do her good.
The police have said that the woman who was arrested will be seriously questioned regarding this video.
Earlier, it was reported that various video footage of Veeramani with girls ranging from 7 to 14 and 16 years old was found on the cell phone of Ganesan, who had worked in his company for over 20 years.
During the police investigation, it was revealed that Ganesan's cell phone contained video footage of Veeramani having an affair with a girl. Ganesan was arrested for concealing the video evidence and his cell phone was also examined.
Following this, the police have intensified their investigation, which was directed towards details such as when the video footages recorded. Who recorded them? Through whom did they reach Ganesan's cell phone? Who are the girls featured in those videos? Furthermore, the police are investigating whether money was extorted from Veeramani using these video footages. How were these video footages allegedly related to Veeramani exchanged? Have they been shared with other people?
Evidence in a pen drive
The Crime Branch police recently arrested granite industrialist Jem Veeramani based on a confidential pen drive found by a volunteer from Chennai. The pen drive allegedly contained a video of Jem Veeramani sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Last December, when the police were asked to take action by handing over videos of girls being sexually abused, some top police officers allegedly accepted bribes worth crores and allowed Veeramani to escape the case.
4 people, including Veeramani arrested
When the police tried to conclude the case in court, it was re-investigated after a court order, and Veeramani, his associate Mahendra Simmon and a woman were arrested. While Veeramani was taken into custody for three days for questioning, the police also arrested a fourth person named Ganesan on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay has ordered the police to further expedite the investigation of the case.
While arrests have already been made in the POCSO case involving Gem Weeramani, new information reportedly being obtained through cell phone and cyber investigations has led to further interrogation in the case.
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