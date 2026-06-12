ETV Bharat / state

'I Was Confident He Had Saved Himself': Widow Of Andhra Marine Engineer Killed In US Strike Breaks Down

Visakhapatnam: Widow of Patnala Suresh, a marine engineer from Andhra Pradesh who was among the three Indian crew members killed in a US military strike on a commercial vehicle off the Oman coast, was confident that her husband would have managed to escape when she learnt he was missing.

She was reassuring the family members that nothing could have happened to him. So, when the news of Suresh's death reached them after a few hours, she found it unbelievable.

The couple had last spoken at 8.30 pm on June 9. As usual, Suresh had enquired about everyone's wellbeing before ending the call.

"Even after receiving the news that my husband was missing, I was confident he was alive. I thought that when the attack occurred, he would have somehow jumped into the sea as he was experienced. I kept reassuring others that nothing would happen to him. Yet, a few hours later, I had to hear that he was no more. It seems that he was directly hit and had no opportunity to escape," broke down the grieving widow.

Suresh, a resident of Srinivas Nagar at Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam, is survived by his wife Bhargavi and two sons, studying in classes 9 and 6. They live with Suresh's parents. The entire family has been plunged into grief and despair.