'I Was Alone When I Woke Up': Class 7 Student Locked Inside Jammu Kashmir School For Hours; Staff Suspended
A chilling video showed the boy pleading for help at evening hours behind the window mesh prompting authorities to suspend entire staff, reports Nawaz Rounyal.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Ramban: A class 7 student was locked inside a school for many hours after school hours amid scorching heatwave due to the alleged negligence of the staff in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Authorities have suspended the entire staff of the school and ordered an inquiry into the matter.
The incident took place at Government Middle School, Karwah Education Zone in Banihal.
In the suspension order, Chief Education Officer O.N. Kumar Bhat confirmed that the incident took place on July 4, 2026, when the student was found locked inside the school building at around 8 pm, which was before the end of school hours and the start of summer vacation.
A video of the incident has also surfaced causing outrage among netizens. The video shows a passerby hearing the student's voice and helping him exit the premises. The student can also be heard saying that he had fallen asleep in school and after waking up, found himself alone locked up.
The local who recorded the video claims that after hearing the child’s cries for help, he reached the school and found the child locked in the school.
Meanwhile, the order issued by the CEO on Monday termed the incident as prima facie gross negligence and dereliction of duty on the part of the concerned officials in relation to the safety and supervision of the students. It said that this negligence could have seriously endangered the life and safety of the student.
Till the completion of the investigation, all the employees of Government Middle School, Karwah, Educational Zone Banihal have been suspended with immediate effect under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Ranking, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. During the suspension, all employees will remain attached to the same school until further orders.
The Chief Education Officer, Ramban, has also constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident, which includes the Principal, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Banihal (Chairperson), Zonal Education Officer, Banihal and Headmaster, High School, Bankot.
The committee has been directed to conduct a complete, impartial and transparent investigation into all the circumstances and events of the incident, identify those responsible for the negligence, and submit a detailed report containing its recommendations to the office of the Chief Education Officer within three days.
Read More: