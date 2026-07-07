ETV Bharat / state

'I Was Alone When I Woke Up': Class 7 Student Locked Inside Jammu Kashmir School For Hours; Staff Suspended

Ramban: A class 7 student was locked inside a school for many hours after school hours amid scorching heatwave due to the alleged negligence of the staff in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Authorities have suspended the entire staff of the school and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The incident took place at Government Middle School, Karwah Education Zone in Banihal.

In the suspension order, Chief Education Officer O.N. Kumar Bhat confirmed that the incident took place on July 4, 2026, when the student was found locked inside the school building at around 8 pm, which was before the end of school hours and the start of summer vacation.

The suspension order by CEO Ramban (Screengrab)

A video of the incident has also surfaced causing outrage among netizens. The video shows a passerby hearing the student's voice and helping him exit the premises. The student can also be heard saying that he had fallen asleep in school and after waking up, found himself alone locked up.