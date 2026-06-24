'I Want To Breathe My Last As An Indian': 94-Year-Old NRI Woman Appeals For Restoration Of Citizenship
Mahalakshmamma moved to the US after the death of her husband to live with her son; she became a US citizen on July 27, 2000.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Bapatla: At 94, Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma has just one wish: To regain her Indian citizenship and spend the rest of her life in the country of her birth.
With folded hands and an emotional appeal, the elderly woman requested the district authorities to expedite her application so that she can "breathe her last as an Indian" and have her final rites performed in her native village.
Originally from Chintagumpala village in Chinaganjam Mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, Mahalakshmamma moved to Petersburg, Virginia, in the United States after the death of her husband, Nagabhushanam, to live with her son, Dr Kondragunta Buchayya Chowdary, a noted cancer specialist. She became a US citizen on July 27, 2000, and lived there for nearly 18 years.
In 2018, however, she returned to her native village along with her family. Her son currently serves as the director of NRI Medical College in Mangalagiri, while Mahalakshmamma has been residing in Chintagumpala ever since. Determined to reclaim her identity as an Indian citizen, she gave up her US citizenship and submitted an online application seeking the restoration of her Indian citizenship.
Appearing before Bapatla Collector Vinod Kumar during an official inquiry into her application on Tuesday, Mahalakshmamma made an emotional plea.
"Collector garu, I am nearing 95 years of age. My only wish is to spend my final days in my motherland as an Indian citizen. I want my last rites to be performed in my native village. I have already given up my US citizenship. Please help me obtain Indian citizenship at the earliest," she said.
During the inquiry, she affirmed that she would respect the Constitution of India and abide by all laws of the country if her citizenship was restored. She urged the authorities to grant her the legal right to live the remainder of her life in the nation where she was born.
Responding to her request, Collector Kumar assured her that the due process would be completed without delay.
"The district administration will complete the inquiry and submit its report to the State Secretariat in Amaravati. The state government will then forward it to the Central government for a final decision. We are hopeful that Mahalakshmamma will receive Indian citizenship soon," the Collector said.
During the inquiry, Mahalakshmamma was accompanied by her son, Dr Chowdary, who has already taken Indian citizenship.
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