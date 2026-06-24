ETV Bharat / state

'I Want To Breathe My Last As An Indian': 94-Year-Old NRI Woman Appeals For Restoration Of Citizenship

Bapatla: At 94, Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma has just one wish: To regain her Indian citizenship and spend the rest of her life in the country of her birth.

With folded hands and an emotional appeal, the elderly woman requested the district authorities to expedite her application so that she can "breathe her last as an Indian" and have her final rites performed in her native village.

Originally from Chintagumpala village in Chinaganjam Mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, Mahalakshmamma moved to Petersburg, Virginia, in the United States after the death of her husband, Nagabhushanam, to live with her son, Dr Kondragunta Buchayya Chowdary, a noted cancer specialist. She became a US citizen on July 27, 2000, and lived there for nearly 18 years.

In 2018, however, she returned to her native village along with her family. Her son currently serves as the director of NRI Medical College in Mangalagiri, while Mahalakshmamma has been residing in Chintagumpala ever since. Determined to reclaim her identity as an Indian citizen, she gave up her US citizenship and submitted an online application seeking the restoration of her Indian citizenship.

Appearing before Bapatla Collector Vinod Kumar during an official inquiry into her application on Tuesday, Mahalakshmamma made an emotional plea.