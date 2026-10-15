'I Want Justice For My Son': Raja Raghuvanshi's Mother Reacts To Meerut Verdict
Uma Raghuvanshi said the verdict had renewed her faith in the judicial process as her family continues to await a decision in Meghalaya.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Indore: The death sentence awarded to Muskan and her alleged accomplice Sahil in the high-profile Meerut blue drum murder case, has renewed hopes of justice in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.
Uma Raghuvanshi, the mother of Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, has welcomed the verdict and expressed hope that those accused of killing her son will also receive strict punishment.
Raja was allegedly murdered by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her alleged accomplices during their honeymoon in Shillong, Meghalaya. The case is pending before the court.
Following the death sentences awarded to Muskan and Sahil, Raja's family has once again voiced its demand for justice.
Uma expressed happiness over the court's verdict in the Meerut blue drum murder case, but became emotional while speaking about her son. She said the verdict renewed her hope that the court would deliver justice in Raja's case as well.
"As soon as I heard that Muskan and Sahil had been sentenced in Meerut, my hope for justice was revived. That mother has received justice, and now the people accused of carrying out my son's murder should also receive such punishment," Uma said.
She added that she wanted the accused in Raja's murder case to face strict punishment. "I want the people accused of carrying out the murder of my son Raja to receive strict punishment, and I want justice," she said.
What Is The Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case?
Muskan, a resident of Meerut, and her alleged lover Sahil were convicted of murdering her husband. According to the case details provided, they cut his body into pieces and disposed of the remains in a blue drum.
The gruesome crime drew widespread attention nationwide. A court in Meerut has now sentenced Muskan and Sahil to death, treating the crime as falling under the "rarest of the rare" category. The verdict has prompted Raja Raghuvanshi's family to renew demands for strict punishment in their own case.
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Awaits Court Proceedings
Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed man from Indore, was murdered in May 2025 during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. Investigators have linked his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and several other accused to the case.
The case has remained in the spotlight, with Raja's family repeatedly demanding justice. The verdict in the Meerut murder case has renewed their expectations of a strict punishment for those accused of killing him.
The family is now looking to the court handling the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case for justice.
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