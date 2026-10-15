ETV Bharat / state

'I Want Justice For My Son': Raja Raghuvanshi's Mother Reacts To Meerut Verdict

Indore: The death sentence awarded to Muskan and her alleged accomplice Sahil in the high-profile Meerut blue drum murder case, has renewed hopes of justice in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Uma Raghuvanshi, the mother of Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, has welcomed the verdict and expressed hope that those accused of killing her son will also receive strict punishment.

Raja was allegedly murdered by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her alleged accomplices during their honeymoon in Shillong, Meghalaya. The case is pending before the court.

'I Want Justice For My Son': Raja Raghuvanshi's Mother Reacts To Meerut Verdict (ETV Bharat)

Following the death sentences awarded to Muskan and Sahil, Raja's family has once again voiced its demand for justice.

Uma expressed happiness over the court's verdict in the Meerut blue drum murder case, but became emotional while speaking about her son. She said the verdict renewed her hope that the court would deliver justice in Raja's case as well.

"As soon as I heard that Muskan and Sahil had been sentenced in Meerut, my hope for justice was revived. That mother has received justice, and now the people accused of carrying out my son's murder should also receive such punishment," Uma said.

She added that she wanted the accused in Raja's murder case to face strict punishment. "I want the people accused of carrying out the murder of my son Raja to receive strict punishment, and I want justice," she said.

What Is The Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case?