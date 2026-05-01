'I Take Full Responsibility': PDP’s Iltija Mufti Alleges Police Summoning Individuals Who Shared Her Urdu Video
PDP leader takes responsibility for sharing late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani’s video on Urdu, amid controversy over government’s draft rules removing mandatory Urdu knowledge.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Srinagar: A day after Jammu and Kashmir police booked social media users for sharing a video of late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani regarding the Urdu language, PDP leader Iltija Mufti has said she takes full responsibility for the content.
She alleged that police summoned others who shared the video and assured her cooperation, although the police did not name her in its statement.
“I take full responsibility for a recent video on Urdu that I tweeted. It’s come to my notice that others who shared it are being summoned by @Cyberpolicekmr (Cyber Police Kashmir),” she posted on X.
Iltija, the daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, has urged the police not to summon anyone and instead ask whatever pressing questions they might have to her. “I’m a law-abiding citizen & will fully co-operate,” she said.
I take full responsibility for a recent video on Urdu that I tweeted. It’s come to my notice that others who shared it are being summoned by @Cyberpolicekmr. Urge them not to do so & instead ask me whatever pressing questions they might have. I’m a law abiding citizen & will…— Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) May 1, 2026
The row erupted after Jammu and Kashmir’s Revenue Department issued a draft of revenue recruitment services on April 10 for objections replacing “knowledge of Urdu" with “graduation from any university” for recruitment and promotion in non-gazetted posts like Naib Tehsildar, patwari, girdwar and other subordinate services in revenue, inviting objections within 15 days.
Urdu was mandatory in the notification of 2009 for direct recruitment in revenue jobs because the land records of Jammu and Kashmir since the Dogra Maharaja rule are in Urdu.
Ilitja led a protest against the draft rules on Tuesday in Srinagar and accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of “doing things which Maharaja or BJP did not do”, referring to the removal of Urdu from the draft rules. She had also shared a video clip of late separatist leader Geelani regarding the Urdu language.
Omar-led government refuted the PDP leader’s allegations, accusing her of misleading the people. Omar’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani said the revenue department issued the notification inviting public objections on the subject, which is a part of a democratic process to gather feedback before any final decision is taken.
But Iltija responded with a counter press conference displaying two notifications issued by the revenue department the last two years about recording revenue documents in English.
The row erupted this month when the revenue department on April 10 issued a draft of Jammu and Kashmir Revenue Service Recruitment Rules for non-gazetted posts like naib tehsildar, patwari, girdwar and other subordinate services in revenue, inviting objections within 15 days.
The draft replaced “knowledge of Urdu", which was mandatory in the previous notification of 2009, with “graduation from any university” as the minimum qualification for direct recruitment in revenue services.
Although Urdu is among the five official languages, its removal from revenue services began in the draft rules, a demand by the Bharatiya Janata Party, from the revenue services in 2025 when the government advertised 75 posts of naib tehsildar for direct recruitment for which working knowledge of Urdu is mandatory. But this was opposed by some candidates in Jammu and supported by the BJP.
Aggrieved by Urdu as mandatory, several candidates who argued they could not qualify for revenue services exams because they did not know Urdu approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) of the Jammu Bench, comprising Ram Mohan Johri and Member (J) Rajinder Singh Dogra, which stayed the provision in the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2009, that mandated “graduation with knowledge of Urdu” as a compulsory qualification for the post of naib tehsildar. Urdu is taught to children in schools in the Kashmir valley, while in Jammu, Kathua and Samba, Hindi is being preferred in schools.
A similar row regarding Urdu erupted in 2015 when two candidates from the Jammu region filed a petition in the High Court seeking removal of Urdu as “working knowledge of Urdu” for qualification for naib tehsildar posts.
Urdu has been the official language of J&K for over a century, with extensive revenue records maintained in the language since the Maharaja Pratap's reign. Urdu was replaced by Persian as the official language during Maharaj's rule.
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