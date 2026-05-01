ETV Bharat / state

'I Take Full Responsibility': PDP’s Iltija Mufti Alleges Police Summoning Individuals Who Shared Her Urdu Video

PDP leader Iltija Mufti during a protest over the government�s decision to remove Urdu as a mandatory qualification for the recruitment of revenue posts, in Srinagar, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: A day after Jammu and Kashmir police booked social media users for sharing a video of late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani regarding the Urdu language, PDP leader Iltija Mufti has said she takes full responsibility for the content.

She alleged that police summoned others who shared the video and assured her cooperation, although the police did not name her in its statement.

“I take full responsibility for a recent video on Urdu that I tweeted. It’s come to my notice that others who shared it are being summoned by @Cyberpolicekmr (Cyber Police Kashmir),” she posted on X.

Iltija, the daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, has urged the police not to summon anyone and instead ask whatever pressing questions they might have to her. “I’m a law-abiding citizen & will fully co-operate,” she said.

The row erupted after Jammu and Kashmir’s Revenue Department issued a draft of revenue recruitment services on April 10 for objections replacing “knowledge of Urdu" with “graduation from any university” for recruitment and promotion in non-gazetted posts like Naib Tehsildar, patwari, girdwar and other subordinate services in revenue, inviting objections within 15 days.

Urdu was mandatory in the notification of 2009 for direct recruitment in revenue jobs because the land records of Jammu and Kashmir since the Dogra Maharaja rule are in Urdu.

Ilitja led a protest against the draft rules on Tuesday in Srinagar and accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of “doing things which Maharaja or BJP did not do”, referring to the removal of Urdu from the draft rules. She had also shared a video clip of late separatist leader Geelani regarding the Urdu language.