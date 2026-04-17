ETV Bharat / state

I-T Searches At TMC MLA Debasish Kumar's Properties In Kolkata Ahead Of Polls

Kolkata: The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at two premises linked to TMC MLA Debasish Kumar, who is seeking a re-election from the Rashbehari seat in south Kolkata, officials said.

Simultaneous searches began at his house on Manoharpukur Road and his election office around 6 am, they said. The reason behind the searches was not immediately known.

Kumar had recently been summoned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land fraud case. He was called for questioning at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on April 1, 3 and 9, and had appeared before the agency.

The ED aimed to determine whether Kumar had any financial transactions with businessman Amit Gangopadhyay, whose property was recently searched by the central agency, officials said.