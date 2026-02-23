I-T Dept Plans Nationwide Crackdown On Restaurants Over Billing Software Tax Evasion; ED Joins Probe
Published : February 23, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department is preparing to take strict action against restaurants allegedly involved in large-scale tax evasion through the misuse of billing software. Officials have indicated that, apart from recovering the evaded tax along with hefty penalties, criminal cases may also be registered against the erring establishments.
According to sources, over the past six years, the department had conducted only sample inspections of restaurants suspected of tax irregularities. However, in view of the serious findings that emerged during these inspections, authorities have now decided to launch a nationwide investigation.
The case has gained further significance as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also begun probing the matter. Officials believe the alleged scam could involve thousands of crores of rupees. This has also raised concerns about money laundering and the diversion of unaccounted income.
The large-scale tax fraud came to light after inspections were carried out at several restaurants, during which hard disks and digital records were seized. Forensic analysis of the confiscated data reportedly revealed discrepancies in billing and sales reporting. The investigation gathered momentum following searches at food delivery companies in Hyderabad. During the search a digital evidence was recovered.
Officials said that more than one lakh restaurants across the country are suspected of having evaded taxes by using billing software supplied by a company based in Ahmedabad. Several prominent restaurants in Hyderabad are also believed to be under scrutiny.
Under the law, restaurants found guilty will be required to pay more than 80 per cent of the evaded amount as tax, including penalties, surcharge, and cess. In addition to financial recovery, authorities are considering initiating criminal proceedings against those responsible for deliberate tax evasion. A final decision in this regard is expected within the next one or two days, sources added.
Investigators said that several restaurant owners allegedly understated their income by manipulating billing data, thereby avoiding tax payments. Under financial regulations, such unreported income is treated as illegal wealth.
There is also a possibility that the Enforcement Directorate will further trace the diversion of the evaded funds and examine whether the money was routed through shell companies or used for laundering purposes.
