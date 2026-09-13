ETV Bharat / state

'I Resign, My Conscience Doesn't Allow Me To Continue As CM': Dipke Slams Madhya Pradesh Govt Over Deaths Of Tribal Children In Balaghat

Balaghat: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday took a dig at the Madhya Pradesh government over the death of tribal children allegedly due to infectious diseases, sharing a satirical resignation letter of the chief minister.

This comes after Dipke was heckled by a group of people who appeared to be social media influencers when he visited the affected tribal families in Balaghat district on Saturday.

"I hereby resign as the Chief Minister of MP with immediate effect. I thank Hon’ble PM for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of MP, an opportunity in which I have clearly failed," he wrote on his X handle while sharing the fake letter addressed to the Governor.

In the letter he said his conscience does not allow him to occupy his chair after the death of more than 30 children. "I accept responsibility for failing to provide them with the timely medical care and support they needed. Many of these lives could possibly have been saved, and I cannot escape responsibility for that failure," he wrote.

He slammed CM Mohan Yadav and his colleagues saying, it is shameful how initially only Rs 2 lakh per child compensation was announced and increased to Rs 4 lakh. "Our response reflects how little value we have placed on the lives of Tribal children. Despite the gravity of this tragedy, we have also failed to hold health officials accountable," he added.

Dipke also criticised the government's failure at not just healthcare but providing tap water to households under the Har Ghar Nal Yojna, failure to construct proper school buildings for tribal children. "Today, I hang my head in shame that even after nearly 21 years of BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, we have not been able to guarantee many Tribal families the basic dignity of safe drinking water, adequate healthcare and quality education," he said.