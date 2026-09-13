'I Resign, My Conscience Doesn't Allow Me To Continue As CM': Dipke Slams Madhya Pradesh Govt Over Deaths Of Tribal Children In Balaghat
In a satirical resignation letter addressed to Governor, Abhijeet Dipke took responsibility for deaths of tribal children in Balaghat and government's failure in other sectors.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Balaghat: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday took a dig at the Madhya Pradesh government over the death of tribal children allegedly due to infectious diseases, sharing a satirical resignation letter of the chief minister.
This comes after Dipke was heckled by a group of people who appeared to be social media influencers when he visited the affected tribal families in Balaghat district on Saturday.
I hereby resign as the Chief Minister of MP with immediate effect.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 13, 2026
I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of MP, an opportunity in which I have clearly failed.@GovernorMP pic.twitter.com/BVhfJDIf5n
"I hereby resign as the Chief Minister of MP with immediate effect. I thank Hon’ble PM for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of MP, an opportunity in which I have clearly failed," he wrote on his X handle while sharing the fake letter addressed to the Governor.
In the letter he said his conscience does not allow him to occupy his chair after the death of more than 30 children. "I accept responsibility for failing to provide them with the timely medical care and support they needed. Many of these lives could possibly have been saved, and I cannot escape responsibility for that failure," he wrote.
He slammed CM Mohan Yadav and his colleagues saying, it is shameful how initially only Rs 2 lakh per child compensation was announced and increased to Rs 4 lakh. "Our response reflects how little value we have placed on the lives of Tribal children. Despite the gravity of this tragedy, we have also failed to hold health officials accountable," he added.
Dipke also criticised the government's failure at not just healthcare but providing tap water to households under the Har Ghar Nal Yojna, failure to construct proper school buildings for tribal children. "Today, I hang my head in shame that even after nearly 21 years of BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, we have not been able to guarantee many Tribal families the basic dignity of safe drinking water, adequate healthcare and quality education," he said.
Exposing the government's failures towards tribal communities, he said, "55,795 tribal households in Madhya Pradesh remain without electricity, according to our own government's data, 32% of India's crimes against Scheduled Tribes were recorded in Madhya Pradesh, according to NCRB data, more than 5.41 lakh children (8.60%) in the state were classified as underweight and over 1.36 lakh children were registered as malnourished, according to data tabled by our government in the Vidhan Sabha, with tribal communities among those severely affected".
On Saturday, Dipke visited the Kundeksa and Bandri villages in Balaghat's Birsa block to meet the families of the deceased children. He met the bereaved families and spoke to them about the facilities and compensation provided by the government. He said, "If the need arises, we will launch a major agitation here as well."
Got heckled by locals in Balaghat. :) pic.twitter.com/FrRbADJsuA— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 12, 2026
He later wrote on his X handle, "I met the families of the children who died in Balaghat. What I am hearing from the locals is deeply disturbing."
"The actual death toll is far higher than the official figure of 36. Following recent protests by the tribal community, 86 children have been admitted to the hospital. I was also informed that the children are being cremated without post-mortems—and in some cases, even in the absence of their parents. The SDM is behind all of this. Had these children received timely medical treatment, they could have been saved."
During this, a heated exchange took place between Dipke and some social media influencers, who questioned why he had come there at this juncture. Dipke said, "Questions should be directed at the representative elected by the local people. I have come here to meet the affected families and fight on their behalf; if necessary, I will even launch a protest."
Meanwhile, as per information shared on Balaghat district administration's official public relations social media page, the administration is continuously carrying out activities related to health, sanitation, nutrition, and public awareness in the affected villages. Health department teams are conducting door-to-door screenings, health check-ups, medicine distribution, and treatment.
#बालाघाट— PRO JS Balaghat (@PROJSBalaghat) September 12, 2026
प्रभावित गांवों में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं का लगातार विस्तार, 20,838 बच्चों का टीकाकरण पूर्ण
प्रभावित ग्रामों में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा स्वास्थ्य, स्वच्छता, पोषण और जन-जागरूकता से जुड़े कार्य लगातार किए जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/R2GwgmRUDz
The district administration said, so far, 6,560 people have been examined, revealing 1,167 patients suffering from various ailments. Of these, 453 patients were treated in hospitals, while 677 recovered after receiving treatment at home. A total of 20,838 children have been vaccinated across 458 sessions to date. The Department of Women and Child Development is ensuring the cleanliness of Anganwadi centres in the affected villages and making arrangements to provide timely meals to the children, it added.
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