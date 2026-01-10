ETV Bharat / state

I-PAC Raid: Police Start Probe Against Unknown ED Officials

Congress activists hold placards during a protest against the Central and State governments over the alleged misuse of central agencies, in Kolkata ( PTI )

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Saturday started the process of identifying Enforcement Directorate officials allegedly involved in the theft of documents from the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the consultancy firm's office here, after an FIR was filed, a senior officer said.

Police are also trying to identify the central agency personnel present at both locations during the operation, he said.

On Saturday morning, officers from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station visited Jain's residence and collected CCTV footage and DVR recordings, he said.

"Statements of household staff and security personnel were also recorded. Once identification is complete, notices will be issued to the accused," the officer said.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday lodged two police complaints against the ED in connection with the agency's raids at the office of I-PAC and the residence of Prateek Jain.

Based on the complaints, the Kolkata and Bidhannagar Police filed FIRs and initiated an investigation.

Banerjee lodged her complaints against unknown ED officials and CRPF personnel at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, and against unknown ED sleuths at the Electronic Complex PS under the Bidhannagar Police, in connection with the agency's raids at Jain’s Loudon Street residence and his Salt Lake office, respectively, on Thursday.

Cases at the Shakespeare Sarani police station were lodged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to criminal intimidation, theft and criminal trespass, as well as under Section 66 of the IT Act, which deals with computer-related offences, criminalising dishonest or fraudulent acts like unauthorised access or data damage, the police officer said.