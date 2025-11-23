'I Must Agree With High Command's Decision, So Will Shivakumar': CM Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah said he met Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss party organisation and upcoming local elections.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed rumours about leadership change in the state as media speculation after a meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday.
"The leadership change is just a speculation, it's created by the media", said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after his meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Siddaramaiah met Kharge at his Sadashivanagar residence on Saturday night and held a discussion for about an hour and a half. The meeting, amidst the heated power-sharing debate, has aroused a lot of curiosity.
Speaking after the meeting, Siddaramaiah said, "We talked about party organisation and with the local body elections approaching, taluk panchayat elections, zilla panchayat elections, and municipal elections in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area, were discussed. This was just a friendly meeting", he said.
He clarified there was no discussion about cabinet reshuffle nor leadership change saying, leadership change is just a speculation that has been created by the media.
When asked if he had asked Kharge about his meeting with some MLAs in Delhi, he said, "No, I have not spoken to Kharge about that. It was just a friendly meeting."
Responding to the issue of Congress MLAs going to Delhi regarding the leadership change, he said, "Let them go to Delhi. Ultimately, whatever decision the high command takes, must be accepted by everbody. All ministers must agree. I must agree and DK Shivakumar (deputy CM) must also agree. There has been no proposal to Kharge regarding leadership change."
Sources said many issues, including the current political developments, cabinet reshuffle, and power sharing, were discussed between the CM and Kharge at the meeting.
Also Read