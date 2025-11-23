ETV Bharat / state

'I Must Agree With High Command's Decision, So Will Shivakumar': CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed rumours about leadership change in the state as media speculation after a meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday.

"The leadership change is just a speculation, it's created by the media", said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after his meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Siddaramaiah met Kharge at his Sadashivanagar residence on Saturday night and held a discussion for about an hour and a half. The meeting, amidst the heated power-sharing debate, has aroused a lot of curiosity.

Speaking after the meeting, Siddaramaiah said, "We talked about party organisation and with the local body elections approaching, taluk panchayat elections, zilla panchayat elections, and municipal elections in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area, were discussed. This was just a friendly meeting", he said.