ETV Bharat / state

'I Have No Right To Continue', Says DC Of Assam's Nagaon Over Govt Schools Performing Poorly In State Board Exams

Nagaon: A district commissioner is the legal guardian of a district. The administrative post holds much importance as well as responsibility to make a difference in the lives of people in the district. In Indian Polity, administrative service posts are designed to strengthen the overall performance of a district.

However, district commissioner of Nagaon, Devasish Sharma on Thursday said he has no right to continue in the post if he can't perform his duties responsibly. He was referring to the state board results in his district. Several schools performed poorly in the Class X examinations the results of which were declared recently. As many as 39 schools performed so poorly in the examination that showcause notices were issued to their heads.

The heads of the 39 schools gathered at the Nagaon district library hall along with district school inspectors and officials from Education department. The headmasters/headmistresses were confronted by Sharma who asked the reason for their schools performing poorly in the examinations.