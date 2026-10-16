'Warned Stalin On 1 Lakh Voter Deletion In Kolathur Before Election': Thirumavalavan At Protest Meet
Thol. Thirumavalavan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are complicit in the theft of votes.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:24 AM IST
Chennai: Thol. Thirumavalavan, leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), said before the elections, he had received information that one lakh votes had been deleted from the Kolathur constituency and conveyed this to M.K. Stalin and former minister Sekar Babu.
A protest meeting was held on Thursday in Egmore, Chennai, by the INDIA bloc parties, which demanded the resignation of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest saw the participation of VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader Manickam Tagore, CPI(M) state secretary Shanmugam, CPI state secretary Veerapandian, and minister Rajmohan, representing the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Thol. Thirumavalavan said, "Protests are taking place across the country, including in Delhi, demanding the protection of democracy and action against alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. I personally witnessed leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi actively participating in the INDIA alliance’s rallies and demonstrations in Delhi. This is not merely a political protest; it is a struggle to safeguard democracy and the Constitution.”
He continued, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are complicit in the theft of votes. Before the elections, I received information that one lakh votes had been deleted from the Kolathur constituency the constituency of former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and brought this to the attention of Stalin and former minister Sekar Babu, warning them of a conspiracy to defeat M.K. Stalin.”
According to him, like West Bengal, a large number of voters' names have been deleted in Tamil Nadu as well. Appropriate action should have been taken regarding this. The VCK, in alliance with the Congress and other partner parties, is fighting to protect the “Indian Constitution and the nation,” he added.
MDMK General Secretary Vaiko stated, "In Delhi, students and youth participating in protests have been subjected to repression by the police and paramilitary forces. The Union government must take responsibility for the attacks carried out against the protesters.”
During the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls, the names of crores of voters across the country have been removed. Specifically, 2.69 crore names were removed in Uttar Pradesh, 2.06 crore in Maharashtra, 1.17 crore in Karnataka, 74 lakh in Telangana, 93 lakh in West Bengal, and 97 lakh in Tamil Nadu.
Dissent has emerged from within the Election Commission itself regarding its actions. A proper explanation must be provided concerning the removal of names from the electoral rolls. In Tamil Nadu, representatives from various political parties had worked alongside officials during the electoral roll revision process.
According to him, the loss of the right to vote for any citizen is tantamount to an assault on democracy. “This struggle is being waged to restore the right to vote and to safeguard democracy,” he added.
Read more