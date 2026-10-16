ETV Bharat / state

'Warned Stalin On 1 Lakh Voter Deletion In Kolathur Before Election': Thirumavalavan At Protest Meet

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Chennai: Thol. Thirumavalavan, leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), said before the elections, he had received information that one lakh votes had been deleted from the Kolathur constituency and conveyed this to M.K. Stalin and former minister Sekar Babu.

A protest meeting was held on Thursday in Egmore, Chennai, by the INDIA bloc parties, which demanded the resignation of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest saw the participation of VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader Manickam Tagore, CPI(M) state secretary Shanmugam, CPI state secretary Veerapandian, and minister Rajmohan, representing the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Thol. Thirumavalavan said, "Protests are taking place across the country, including in Delhi, demanding the protection of democracy and action against alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. I personally witnessed leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi actively participating in the INDIA alliance’s rallies and demonstrations in Delhi. This is not merely a political protest; it is a struggle to safeguard democracy and the Constitution.” He continued, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are complicit in the theft of votes. Before the elections, I received information that one lakh votes had been deleted from the Kolathur constituency the constituency of former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and brought this to the attention of Stalin and former minister Sekar Babu, warning them of a conspiracy to defeat M.K. Stalin.” According to him, like West Bengal, a large number of voters' names have been deleted in Tamil Nadu as well. Appropriate action should have been taken regarding this. The VCK, in alliance with the Congress and other partner parties, is fighting to protect the “Indian Constitution and the nation,” he added.