ETV Bharat / state

'I Felt It Was My Duty To Raise My Voice Against Injustice': Actress Rhiya Ahir, Who Blocked Police Van During Students' Protest In Mumbai

Mumbai: Actress, model and entrepreneur Rhiya Ahir, whose video of blocking a police van during the NEET paper leak protest in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on July 22 went viral, said she felt it was her duty to stand against injustice.

In the viral video, Riya is seen in a hoodie and a cap, stopping a Mumbai Police vehicle carrying protesters.

Dismissing allegations that her actions were aimed at gaining online fame, Riya said, "I did not go to the protest site that day with the intention of carrying out any specific action. However, I witnessed an act of injustice taking place right in front of me. I felt it was my duty to stand up against that injustice, so I raised my voice against it."

According to Rhiya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all elected representatives must collectively raise their voices regarding the issues faced by students.

Expressing displeasure on police action on innocent students at Jantar Mantar, Riya said, "What happened in Delhi was absolutely wrong. Even the word 'wrong' is inadequate to convey the gravity of the incident. The police treated the protesting students unjustly and inappropriately. It was after that incident that I decided to join this movement. I am confident that those responsible for this action will certainly face consequences for their deeds."