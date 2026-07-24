'I Felt It Was My Duty To Raise My Voice Against Injustice': Actress Rhiya Ahir, Who Blocked Police Van During Students' Protest In Mumbai
In a viral video Rhiya Ahir is seen standing before police van carrying protesters during student protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on July 22.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Mumbai: Actress, model and entrepreneur Rhiya Ahir, whose video of blocking a police van during the NEET paper leak protest in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on July 22 went viral, said she felt it was her duty to stand against injustice.
In the viral video, Riya is seen in a hoodie and a cap, stopping a Mumbai Police vehicle carrying protesters.
Dismissing allegations that her actions were aimed at gaining online fame, Riya said, "I did not go to the protest site that day with the intention of carrying out any specific action. However, I witnessed an act of injustice taking place right in front of me. I felt it was my duty to stand up against that injustice, so I raised my voice against it."
According to Rhiya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all elected representatives must collectively raise their voices regarding the issues faced by students.
Expressing displeasure on police action on innocent students at Jantar Mantar, Riya said, "What happened in Delhi was absolutely wrong. Even the word 'wrong' is inadequate to convey the gravity of the incident. The police treated the protesting students unjustly and inappropriately. It was after that incident that I decided to join this movement. I am confident that those responsible for this action will certainly face consequences for their deeds."
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Riya said, "This issue is no longer limited to just the NEET exam but has reached every household. Those responsible must resign. The agitation will continue till our demands are met."
Responding to the trolling she faced on social media due to her action at the protest site, she said, "Some people are trolling me because of my stance. However, many great figures in history had also faced criticism but never compromised on their principles. Similarly, I remain firm on my position. There may be some who are trolling me, but there are far more people who appreciate and support my action."
She said she is happy that so many people have come forward to support her. "When someone raises their voice against injustice, there are bound to be critics but it's important to ignore such criticism," she said.
She said her family has been really supportive. "My family is standing firmly by my side, and so I have no worries about anything," she added.
Also Read