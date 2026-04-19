ETV Bharat / state

'I Don't Write For Awards, But Personal Passion': Kashmir Poet Ali Shaida After Receiving Sahitya Akademi Award

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat , Shaida considers writing as a “form of worship” for him saying that despite his busy schedule, he was always connected to pen and paper. He said that he used to get so engrossed in writing that he did not feel the passage of time.

Shaida, who hails from Nipora village in J&K's Anantnag district, received the award at a ceremony in Delhi on March 31 in recognition of his decades-long contributions to Kashmiri literature since 1970. Two more poets from J&K—Khajur Singh Thakur from Kathua for his Dogri poetry and couplets 'Thakur Satsayie' and Pritpal Singh Betab from Poonch for his Urdu poetry collection 'Safar Jaari Hai' won the prestigious award.

Anantnag: Kashmiri poet Ali Mohammad Reshi aka 'Ali Shaida', who received the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2025 for his poetry collection 'Najdawanki Pot Alaw'(Echoes of Najdwan) last month, has said that he does not write for awards but for “personal passion”.

Shaida said that he has been associated with poetry for the past 55 years and has been nurturing his passion through continuous hard work and dedication, “like a mother nurtures her child”.

According to him, the real reward for his writings is the love, acceptance and encouragement of the readers, which always encouraged him to move forward. Shaida is not only a poet but also a prose writer, short story writer and columnist. A total of 76 of his poems have also been translated into English, which has given his literary reach international recognition. He thanked the Ministry of Culture, Sahitya Akademi, teachers, literary colleagues, friends, media and his family for this honor and called it a source of pride for his fans.

Shaida’s literary journey began in 1970, while in 1971, during his college days, the guidance of teachers and eminent writers ignited his creative talents. His early works were published in local newspapers, later found place in national magazines and reached a wide circle of readers and audiences through radio and television.

Sahitya Akademi Award winner Kashmir poet Ali Shaida (ETV Bharat)

He is the author of 10 books, including six in Kashmiri and four in Urdu, while four more of his books are expected to be published in near future. His award-winning collection, published in 2022, is his sixth book in Kashmiri. The work incorporates new themes, modern styles and literary experiments, while also maintaining the spirit of traditional poetry. The book also includes ghazals, poems, prose poetry, rubaiyat and new genres such as 'satri' poems.

The Sahitya Akademi Award is given annually in recognition of outstanding literary contributions in the 24 recognized languages of the country and includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a copper plaque and a shawl.