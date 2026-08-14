ETV Bharat / state

I-Day 2026: 12 Punjab Police Officers Honoured With Gallantry And Service Medals

Punjab Police personnel take part in the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day parade, in Amritsar on Thursday. ( ANI )

Chandigarh: At least 12 Punjab Police officers have been honoured with Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Inspector Baljit Singh has been awarded the highest honour, the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, for his exceptional and unparalleled service. The remaining 11 officers have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service in recognition of their dedicated contributions.

Other officers awarded are Inspector General Babulal Meena and S. Bupathi; Superintendent of Police Navreet Singh Virk, Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhash Chand, Jasvir Singh, Karnail Singh and Sanjeev Kumar; Assistant Commissioner of Police Gagandeep Singh; Inspector Nirmal Singh and Rashpal Singh, and Assistant Sub Inspector Nirmal Singh. These medals recognise their honesty, dedication, and commitment during their tenure.