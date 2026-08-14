I-Day 2026: 12 Punjab Police Officers Honoured With Gallantry And Service Medals
On Independence Day, of 12 Punjab Police officers, Inspector Baljit Singh, received highest honour the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, for dedication.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Chandigarh: At least 12 Punjab Police officers have been honoured with Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Inspector Baljit Singh has been awarded the highest honour, the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, for his exceptional and unparalleled service. The remaining 11 officers have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service in recognition of their dedicated contributions.
Other officers awarded are Inspector General Babulal Meena and S. Bupathi; Superintendent of Police Navreet Singh Virk, Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhash Chand, Jasvir Singh, Karnail Singh and Sanjeev Kumar; Assistant Commissioner of Police Gagandeep Singh; Inspector Nirmal Singh and Rashpal Singh, and Assistant Sub Inspector Nirmal Singh. These medals recognise their honesty, dedication, and commitment during their tenure.
The capital city, Chandigarh, also received recognition as Sub-Inspector Bharat Singh of the Chandigarh Police was awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service for his commendable work.
As many as 1,057 personnel from the Police, Fire Services, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been honoured with gallantry and service medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2026. The awards include 301 Gallantry Medals for bravery, 92 President’s Medals for distinguished service, and 664 Meritorious Service Medals for commendable work.
These awards celebrate the courage and dedication of personnel serving across the country.
Also Read