‘I'm A Disciplined Soldier’: Shivakumar Dismisses Rumours Of Resignation As Karnataka Congress Chief

Shivakumar emphasised that the decision on the reshuffle is solely Siddaramaiah's prerogative, and it will be done after discussions with the party's high command.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar with Rahul Gandhi (File/ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 17, 2025 at 8:16 AM IST

Bengaluru: Dismissing rumours of his resignation from the position of the state Congress chief, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said he remained a disciplined soldier of the party.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I have worked to build the party day in and day out, and I will continue to do so. My mental, physical, and political health is good. I have to ensure that the foundation stone is laid for 100 Congress party offices in Karnataka," he said. His comments came amidst speculation about a possible leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday.

He mentioned he was in Delhi to invite Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to the foundation-laying ceremony for 100 new Congress offices in Karnataka.

"There is a foundation-laying ceremony and several other events. Who will handle all of that? I have to do it. Why would I say I will resign (as state Congress president)? That situation hasn't arisen yet," Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi.

"I am dedicated to serving the party as a disciplined soldier, doing whatever tasks are assigned to me," he added. Attributing the speculations to the media, he said, "I am not the one to blackmail the Congress. I have built this party and worked tirelessly day and night for it. I will continue to do so in the future. Our party will return to power (in Karnataka) in 2028."

In addition to the foundation-laying ceremony for the 100 Congress offices, there will be a launch event for "Gandhi-Bharat," a book he authored. This book details the Congress's Belagavi session a century ago, that led by Mahatma Gandhi, and how the party organised the centenary celebrations of that session. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday indicated that there will only be a Cabinet reshuffle and not a leadership change in the state.

There was speculation that the reshuffle was on the cards. However, Siddaramaiah clarified in Delhi that there were no discussions on the reshuffle, but talks on the Bihar elections outcome.

