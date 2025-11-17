ETV Bharat / state

‘I'm A Disciplined Soldier’: Shivakumar Dismisses Rumours Of Resignation As Karnataka Congress Chief

Bengaluru: Dismissing rumours of his resignation from the position of the state Congress chief, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said he remained a disciplined soldier of the party.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I have worked to build the party day in and day out, and I will continue to do so. My mental, physical, and political health is good. I have to ensure that the foundation stone is laid for 100 Congress party offices in Karnataka," he said. His comments came amidst speculation about a possible leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Shivakumar emphasised that the decision on the reshuffle is solely Siddaramaiah's prerogative, and it will be done after discussions with the party's high command.

He mentioned he was in Delhi to invite Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to the foundation-laying ceremony for 100 new Congress offices in Karnataka.