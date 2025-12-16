'Hygiene on Go' Mobile Toilets For Traffic Cops Bring Comfort, Address Health Concerns
Karnataka traffic police department will come up with a proposal to expand 'Hygiene on Go' mobile toilet units across the state following a review.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: India's Silicon Valley recently introduced a mobile sanitation initiative called 'Hygiene on Go' for Bengaluru traffic police personnel to address their basic yet long-ignored need.
The initiative was flagged off by Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara from the state police headquarters in Bengaluru on December 6 with three fully equipped mobile toilet units deployed across major traffic corridors.
Since its launch, the facility has been operating smoothly without any difficulties. A traffic police personnel said the availability of restrooms has brought comfort, especially during long working hours at crowded junctions of the city.
The initiative aims to provide safe and hygienic sanitation facilities for traffic police personnel, with special focus on women officers, who have been struggling with limited access to basic sanitation for years. Many officers have been forced to either walk long distances to find a restroom or cut down on water intake during duty, often leading to health issues such as dehydration and urinary tract infection.
Since introduction of 'Hygiene on Go', there has been a sense of relief, a woman traffic personnel said. The mobile units are stationed at key points, making them easily accessible during duty hours. Officers engaged in traffic management have described the facility as convenient, clean and timely, allowing them to perform their duties without added physical stress.
The vehicles are currently operating daily from 8.30 am to 7 pm along Thanisandra, Adugodi and Mysuru Road, covering 91 designated halting points identified based on traffic density and deployment patterns.
Officials monitoring the project said the regular operation of the units has ensured that traffic personnel can plan their breaks better without leaving their posts unattended.
Each mobile toilet unit is designed with separate facilities for men and women, ensuring privacy and ease of use. The vehicles are equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS tracking and LED display systems to improve safety and operational monitoring.
The initiative is being implemented through a collaborative effort involving Renault Nissan Technology, Business Centre India and NGO Hand in Hand India. The partnership aims to support public services by addressing practical infrastructure gaps faced by frontline workers.
Officials involved in the rollout said the focus has been on usability and reliability, ensuring the pilot initiative functions efficiently before any expansion is considered. Since the launch, the units have been functioning without disruption, reinforcing confidence in the system, they added.
Traffic Department Eyes Expansion After Review
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Traffic Karthik Reddy said the department is closely observing the performance of the mobile sanitation units. “The department is keen on coming up with a systematic plan to expand this facility. After detailed deliberations, a proposal will be prepared and submitted to the home department for a wider expansion,” he said.
He added that feedback from traffic police personnel, especially women officers, will be taken into account while planning the next phase. The GBA officials are also expected to be consulted on long-term planning and possible expansion to other parts of the city.
If scaled up, officials believe the 'Hygiene on Go' initiative could offer a practical solution for urban centres across the state, showing how simple planning can significantly improve daily working conditions for traffic police personnel.
