'Hygiene on Go' Mobile Toilets For Traffic Cops Bring Comfort, Address Health Concerns

Bengaluru: India's Silicon Valley recently introduced a mobile sanitation initiative called 'Hygiene on Go' for Bengaluru traffic police personnel to address their basic yet long-ignored need.

The initiative was flagged off by Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara from the state police headquarters in Bengaluru on December 6 with three fully equipped mobile toilet units deployed across major traffic corridors.

Three mobile sanitation units were flagged off by minister G Parameshwara (ETV Bharat)

Since its launch, the facility has been operating smoothly without any difficulties. A traffic police personnel said the availability of restrooms has brought comfort, especially during long working hours at crowded junctions of the city.

The initiative aims to provide safe and hygienic sanitation facilities for traffic police personnel, with special focus on women officers, who have been struggling with limited access to basic sanitation for years. Many officers have been forced to either walk long distances to find a restroom or cut down on water intake during duty, often leading to health issues such as dehydration and urinary tract infection.

Hygiene on Go mobile toilet initiative (ETV Bharat)

Since introduction of 'Hygiene on Go', there has been a sense of relief, a woman traffic personnel said. The mobile units are stationed at key points, making them easily accessible during duty hours. Officers engaged in traffic management have described the facility as convenient, clean and timely, allowing them to perform their duties without added physical stress.