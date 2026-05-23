ETV Bharat / state

One Of Biggest Drug Hauls At IGI: Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 48 Crore Seized From 2 Thai Nationals

New Delhi: In one of the biggest narcotics seizures at IGI Airport in recent times, Customs officials have seized suspected hydroponic weed worth around Rs 48 crore from two Thai nationals who arrived from Bangkok, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi Airport Customs Commissioner Arvind Saran told PTI that the seizure was perhaps among the largest narcotics recoveries made at any international airport in the country in recent years.

"Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are maintaining strict round-the-clock vigil to check attempts to smuggle drugs and other prohibited items," Saran said.

Concerted efforts were also being made to curb gold smuggling, he said. Hydroponic weed is a high-potency form of cannabis cultivated in nutrient-rich water instead of soil. According to an official statement, the two passengers landed in Delhi on May 22 and were intercepted after crossing the Green Channel at the airport.