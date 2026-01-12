ETV Bharat / state

Hydroelectric Projects In Jammu & Kashmir Boon Or Bane?

However, experts and locals have raised alarm on the possible threat from these projects to the ecology and environment, alleging that no attention has been paid to address their concerns.

At present three projects are running in these districts, including Dul-Hasti (390 Mega Watt), Baghliar (890 MW) and Salal (690 MW) whereas few more like Ratle (850 MW), Kiru (624 MW), Kwar (540 MW) and Pakal Dul (1000 MW) are being built and construction work is going on full swing. The Government of India is also giving a go-ahead to the second phase of Dul-Hasti and Sawlakote (2185 MW), which will increase the power generation capacity tremendously.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the hydroelectric power generation is mostly done on two major rivers, Chenab and Jhelum, with a project on river Sindh as well, but majority of the potential is on river Chenab, in Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Reasi districts.

Jammu: The hydropower generation in Jammu and Kashmir may be a boon for the country, strengthening its economy, but the construction of these projects is leaving everlasting impact on the environment, which is irreparable, warned experts.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Professor (retd) G M Bhat, a geologist, said there are documents on the environmental impact of these projects and Baghliar power project is a living example of how such a project could become environmental hazard for the people living there. “We have witnessed how a stretch around Assar area and beyond on both sides of river Chenab has faced soil erosion and sinking due to the construction of Baghliar power project reservoir but no attention has been given to this issue,” he said.

Bhatt said there are always possibilities that whenever and wherever dams are constructed, they are going to create problems for the people living in those belts. Land sinking and soil erosion become frequent and there could be much more threat than that, he said. If, at any point of time, there is a breach in any reservoir of any of these projects, the population living downstream will have to bear the brunt of it, he added.

The local people are also worried and try to raise their voice every now and then. Sheikh Zafarullah, District Development Council (DDC) member from Marwah area of Kishtwar district, started his political journey only after he led a successful campaign against construction of a hydroelectric power project in his native area of Marwah on Marusudar river. He was able to take the locals' point of view to the Ministry of Power in New Delhi and so far the approval to construct the power project has not been received.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Zafar said, “The Kishtwar district is the area where most of these power projects are coming up and already we have seen the effects. It is not only that land sinking and soil erosion happen due to which several villages have faced existential crisis, but when the quality of soil decreases, during any natural calamities like earthquakes, floods and heavy rains, the impact increases tremendously.”

“Majority of people don’t speak on the issue and our elected representatives, be those present or past ones, keep mum and people have been left on the mercy of God,” he added.