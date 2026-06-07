ETV Bharat / state

HYDRAA Inspired By Hitler, Says Revanth Reddy; BJP Slams Remark

Bengaluru: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he took inspiration from German dictator Adolf Hitler while naming the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

“The whole country is discussing the HYDRAA drive undertaken by the Telangana government. HYDRAA is Hitler’s favourite word. I have taken inspiration from Hitler and named the agency HYDRAA,” he said while speaking at a conclave organised by a national English daily in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Established in 2024 and headed by IPS officer AV Ranganath, HYDRAA is a Telangana government agency responsible for protecting government assets, lakes, and public land in Hyderabad from encroachments. The government has credited the agency with reclaiming huge tracts of government land.

The CM’s reference to Hitler drew criticism from the BJP, with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asking if senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, would take action against him.

In a post on X, Poonawalla wrote, “Revanth Reddy is now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA. This is Congress’s tanashahi mindset. From Indira’s Emergency to Revanth’s crackdown on journalists and students.”

Union minister and Secunderabad BJP MP G Kishan Reddy, in a post on X, also referenced the Emergency and alleged that the Congress has “always muzzled people of the country”. Reddy wrote, “Congress’s dangerous Hitler, Emergency mindset is out in the open yet again. Revanth Reddy is now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA and is comparing his demolitions in Hyderabad to those in war-torn countries like Iran and Israel, echoing his leader Rahul Gandhi’s language.”

Meanwhile, speaking at the Bengaluru event, Revanth Reddy further said, "We will transform Telangana, which is making rapid progress in the country, into a trillion-dollar economy by 2034. We have a comprehensive plan for this. We have classified the 160-km Outer Ring Road as CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), the area between ORR-RRR as FUR (Peri Urban Region), and the area outside RRR as RARE (Rural Agriculture Region)."