HYDRAA Inspired By Hitler, Says Revanth Reddy; BJP Slams Remark
The Telangana Chief Minister drew criticism from the BJP for his reference to Hitler
Published : June 7, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST|
Updated : June 7, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he took inspiration from German dictator Adolf Hitler while naming the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).
“The whole country is discussing the HYDRAA drive undertaken by the Telangana government. HYDRAA is Hitler’s favourite word. I have taken inspiration from Hitler and named the agency HYDRAA,” he said while speaking at a conclave organised by a national English daily in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Established in 2024 and headed by IPS officer AV Ranganath, HYDRAA is a Telangana government agency responsible for protecting government assets, lakes, and public land in Hyderabad from encroachments. The government has credited the agency with reclaiming huge tracts of government land.
The CM’s reference to Hitler drew criticism from the BJP, with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asking if senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, would take action against him.
In a post on X, Poonawalla wrote, “Revanth Reddy is now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA. This is Congress’s tanashahi mindset. From Indira’s Emergency to Revanth’s crackdown on journalists and students.”
Union minister and Secunderabad BJP MP G Kishan Reddy, in a post on X, also referenced the Emergency and alleged that the Congress has “always muzzled people of the country”. Reddy wrote, “Congress’s dangerous Hitler, Emergency mindset is out in the open yet again. Revanth Reddy is now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA and is comparing his demolitions in Hyderabad to those in war-torn countries like Iran and Israel, echoing his leader Rahul Gandhi’s language.”
Meanwhile, speaking at the Bengaluru event, Revanth Reddy further said, "We will transform Telangana, which is making rapid progress in the country, into a trillion-dollar economy by 2034. We have a comprehensive plan for this. We have classified the 160-km Outer Ring Road as CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), the area between ORR-RRR as FUR (Peri Urban Region), and the area outside RRR as RARE (Rural Agriculture Region)."
"We announced the governance framework at the World Investors Summit held last year. Along with services and productivity, we are building a Net Zero City in CURE. We have lifted taxes on electric vehicles in this area to encourage the use of electric vehicles. Due to this, we are losing Rs. 2,000 crores annually, but we consider it an investment for future generations," he said.
"To increase productivity in the FUR area, we have invited investments for the construction of Bharat Future City on 30,000 acres and the establishment of 500 Fortune companies. Since Telangana has become a landlocked state, we have discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and prepared a plan to build a 12-lane highway connecting Telangana to Machilipatnam port," he added.
The Chief Minister further said that Telangana is being developed to compete with China, Japan and South Korea, not with the states of India. He said the systems that will make it an alternative to the countries of the world with the slogan of "China Plus One (+1)" are taking shape one by one.
He said that he will soon visit China and increase his understanding of successful governance, industrial and educational systems there.
On fighting caste discrimination, he said that to eradicate this, Young India Integrated Schools were established so that everyone can study together.
"No caste census has been conducted in the country since 1931. We have successfully completed this process in Telangana. After the Supreme Court verdict, we implemented the SC classification in the state. It has not been implemented in Gujarat yet," he said.
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