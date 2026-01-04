ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad’s Air Quality Worsens, Matches Delhi Levels Amid Discrepancies In AQI Measurement

Hyderabad: The capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad, is competing with the national capital, Delhi, in terms of declining air quality, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached up to 300 in several areas.

The data is according to the indices recorded by third-party apps and devices, including Google. However, the indices set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded a maximum of only 170 on the same day.

The CPCB installed AQI devices in 14 areas of the city to record the maximum and minimum indices. “An AQI above 100 indicates a potential danger. In December, according to CPCB calculations, the maximum AQI in Hyderabad was only 132. But the AQI recorded in third-party apps was up to 270,” said an official.

Experts speak

Some experts say that the measurements indicated by the CPCB are inaccurate and that such a large discrepancy should not exist. “The machines that measure air quality according to European standards cost approximately Rs. 30 lakhs each. But the devices used by the CPCB are not of that standard,” they said.

P Sharath Kumar, an environmental scientist with the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), said they calculate the AQI based on various factors in the air, following national-level standards.

“The TSPCB calculates it according to national air quality standards. Third-party apps calculate according to US EPA standards. That's why there is a difference,” he said.

“The apps only show the maximum value without considering the minimum. However, the PCB takes the average. If we examine it with US EPA standards instead of our national standards, it appears that our AQI is higher,” he said.

In contrast, K.M. Lakshman Rao, retired professor at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, said he didn't have faith in CPCB devices. “The Google app is accurate to some extent. Air quality in Hyderabad is deteriorating drastically. I am researching this. I am in the process of developing a device to measure air quality. I will disclose the details once it is completed. In my opinion, AQI devices should conform to international standards,” Rao said.