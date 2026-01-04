Hyderabad’s Air Quality Worsens, Matches Delhi Levels Amid Discrepancies In AQI Measurement
Published : January 4, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad, is competing with the national capital, Delhi, in terms of declining air quality, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached up to 300 in several areas.
The data is according to the indices recorded by third-party apps and devices, including Google. However, the indices set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded a maximum of only 170 on the same day.
The CPCB installed AQI devices in 14 areas of the city to record the maximum and minimum indices. “An AQI above 100 indicates a potential danger. In December, according to CPCB calculations, the maximum AQI in Hyderabad was only 132. But the AQI recorded in third-party apps was up to 270,” said an official.
Experts speak
Some experts say that the measurements indicated by the CPCB are inaccurate and that such a large discrepancy should not exist. “The machines that measure air quality according to European standards cost approximately Rs. 30 lakhs each. But the devices used by the CPCB are not of that standard,” they said.
P Sharath Kumar, an environmental scientist with the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), said they calculate the AQI based on various factors in the air, following national-level standards.
“The TSPCB calculates it according to national air quality standards. Third-party apps calculate according to US EPA standards. That's why there is a difference,” he said.
“The apps only show the maximum value without considering the minimum. However, the PCB takes the average. If we examine it with US EPA standards instead of our national standards, it appears that our AQI is higher,” he said.
In contrast, K.M. Lakshman Rao, retired professor at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, said he didn't have faith in CPCB devices. “The Google app is accurate to some extent. Air quality in Hyderabad is deteriorating drastically. I am researching this. I am in the process of developing a device to measure air quality. I will disclose the details once it is completed. In my opinion, AQI devices should conform to international standards,” Rao said.
On Saturday morning, at 8:30 AM, the AQI in KPHB Colony, Hyderabad, showed a reading of 302. This is equivalent to the AQI in Delhi. However, there are no air quality monitoring stations belonging to the CPCB in this area.
According to CPCB data on Saturday, the AQI in Hyderabad's Bollaram industrial area was a maximum of 142 and a minimum of 73 in Ramachandrapuram.
Air quality above 100 is considered dangerous. If it reaches 300, those who breathe that air are likely to contract various diseases.
Causes and Impact of Air Pollution
Scientists warn that breathing such air is equivalent to smoking 30-35 cigarettes a day. Although the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) is monitoring air quality, there are criticisms that accurate figures are not being recorded anywhere.
The reason for this is the significant discrepancy between the indices published by third-party sources, Google apps, and the CPCB.
Air pollution is considered in three categories: biological, physical, and chemically reactive. Moisture in the air, bacteria, and odours from solid waste management all fall into the first category. Microscopic dust particles are included in the second category. Carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulphur, methanol, benzene, and others that cause chemical reactions are included in the chemically reactive category. If all these exceed the prescribed standards, people can contract lung diseases and cancers.
While there are approximately 8 million vehicles in Hyderabad, an average of 5 million are on the roads every day. The smoke emitted from these vehicles is affecting air quality. Along with these, building constructions, garbage, sewage, and pungent odours from industries are degrading air quality.
