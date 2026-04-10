ETV Bharat / state

Consumer Commission Holds SBI, Canara Bank Liable For Rs 23 Lakh Wrong Transfer

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Consumer Commission has held two banks accountable for not being able to recover funds transferred to wrong account. The commission called the lapse a clear "deficiency in service."

P. Venkatalakshmi, a resident of Kukatpally in Hyderabad mistakenly made a RTGS transfer of Rs 23 lakh from a Rs 25 lakh personal loan that she received from the State Bank of India (SBI), Vivekananda Nagar branch. The money was borrowed from the bank to repay a loan taken by her sister from the Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation (APSFC).

On October 27, 2023, Venkatalakshmi issued a cheque to transfer Rs 23 lakh via RTGS to an APSFC account maintained at the Canara Bank's Khammam branch. However, the money got transferred to a wrong account due to a minor clerical error as one zero was missing from the bank account. The money was transferred to an account owned by Shivakumar Patel at a Canara Bank branch in Jagalur, Karnataka.