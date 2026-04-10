Consumer Commission Holds SBI, Canara Bank Liable For Rs 23 Lakh Wrong Transfer
Banks ordered to recover the wrongly transferred funds and pay Rs 50,000 compensation to the Hyderabad woman within 45 days.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Consumer Commission has held two banks accountable for not being able to recover funds transferred to wrong account. The commission called the lapse a clear "deficiency in service."
P. Venkatalakshmi, a resident of Kukatpally in Hyderabad mistakenly made a RTGS transfer of Rs 23 lakh from a Rs 25 lakh personal loan that she received from the State Bank of India (SBI), Vivekananda Nagar branch. The money was borrowed from the bank to repay a loan taken by her sister from the Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation (APSFC).
On October 27, 2023, Venkatalakshmi issued a cheque to transfer Rs 23 lakh via RTGS to an APSFC account maintained at the Canara Bank's Khammam branch. However, the money got transferred to a wrong account due to a minor clerical error as one zero was missing from the bank account. The money was transferred to an account owned by Shivakumar Patel at a Canara Bank branch in Jagalur, Karnataka.
Venkatalakshmi informed SBI officials. Although bank staff initially assured her that the money would be reversed, no effective action was taken. In the meantime, the wrong account holder reportedly withdrew Rs 8.5 lakh before the remaining amount was frozen by the bank.
Despite multiple complaints with both banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Banking Ombudsman, Venkatalakshmi did not receive any resolution. Then, she approached the Rangareddy District Consumer Commission for justice.
The Commission, after checking the evidence, ruled that both SBI and Canara Bank had failed in their duty to act promptly. It directed the banks to recover the misdirected amount from the beneficiary and awarded Rs 50,000 as compensation to the complainant for the mental stress and inconvenience caused. The Commission has set a 45-day deadline for the implementation of its order.
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