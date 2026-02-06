ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Woman Turns Setbacks Into Strength, Completes Ironman 70.3 In Goa; Founded Cycling Revolution Club

Hyderabad: Joining the Indian Army was her childhood dream. To overcome her fears and move closer to that goal, she immersed herself in sports and adventure. Though she could not achieve her ambition of joining the armed forces, she refused to lose hope. She is Anjani, a resident of Hyderabad, who has carved her own path in adventure sports and endurance events.

Anjani, who actively practises adventure sports and competes in marathons, has also founded the Cycling Revolution Club to promote fitness and awareness. Recently, she participated in the International Ironman 70.3 competition held in Goa and completed the gruelling event in 7.49 hours. She shared her inspiring journey with ETV Bharat.

“I was born in Faridkot, Punjab, but I am a Telugu girl at heart. Our native place is Kakinada. Because my father, Satyanarayana, served in the Indian Army, we were frequently transferred,” Anjani said. She studied at various Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across the country. She completed her graduation at Nizam College in Hyderabad and went on to pursue post-graduation at Osmania University.

For her dream to join the Indian Army was, she prepared and appeared for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, unfortunately, she was not selected. When she was unable to clear the process, she felt disappointed but did not allow the setback to define her future. She later entered the corporate sector; however, the monotony of the job didn’t work for her.

Anjani’s association with running began during her college years, though she initially struggled with long-distance runs. “I was afraid of endurance running,” she recalled. However, after joining a running community, her perspective changed. She gradually progressed from five kilometres to ten and eventually completed her first half-marathon. Over time, she went on to finish several marathons and ultra-marathons, which taught her discipline, resilience, and self-belief along the way.