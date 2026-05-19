Hyderabad Woman Sees Minor Daughter As Obstacle To Extramarital Affair, Kills Her
Police said Rekha was in a relationship with a grocery store employee and pressed him for marriage, which he refused, saying she has a daughter.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter, considering her an obstacle to her extramarital relationship, in the jurisdiction of the Alwal police station in Telangana's Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.
Police officials said the accused, identified as Rekha, is the younger daughter of Yadagiri, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Old Alwal. She was married to Raju in 2020. Disputes arose between the couple after Raju came to know that Rekha was pregnant before their marriage. Following the birth of their daughter, Tanvika, the couple allegedly began living separately due to frequent quarrels.
Police said during this period, Yadagiri reportedly sold his house in Ambedkar Nagar and shifted the family to Old Alwal. There, Rekha developed a relationship with Sai, a 21-year-old grocery store employee. Investigators said Rekha pressured Sai for marriage, which he reportedly refused, citing the presence of her young daughter and gradually distancing himself from the relationship.
Since then, Rekha began to consider Tanvika as an obstacle to her relationship with Sai and allegedly planned the murder and executed it on Saturday night, say investigators.
Authorities said Rekha allegedly placed Tanvika inside a water tank on the terrace of the house, secured the lid, and filled the tank with borewell water, resulting in her death. She later attempted to mislead family members and neighbours by pretending that the girl had gone missing.
The incident came to light on Sunday evening when Rekha's sister, Swetha, discovered Tanvika's body inside the water sump and alerted the police.
Initially, police registered the case as a suspicious death. However, during the investigation, CCTV footage showed the child being taken toward the house shortly before the incident. Based on the evidence gathered and subsequent questioning, police concluded that the murder had been premeditated.
Rekha has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered against Sai as part of the investigation. Officials said further inquiry is underway to determine the extent of any involvement of others.
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