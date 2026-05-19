ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Woman Sees Minor Daughter As Obstacle To Extramarital Affair, Kills Her

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter, considering her an obstacle to her extramarital relationship, in the jurisdiction of the Alwal police station in Telangana's Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

Police officials said the accused, identified as Rekha, is the younger daughter of Yadagiri, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Old Alwal. She was married to Raju in 2020. Disputes arose between the couple after Raju came to know that Rekha was pregnant before their marriage. Following the birth of their daughter, Tanvika, the couple allegedly began living separately due to frequent quarrels.

Police said during this period, Yadagiri reportedly sold his house in Ambedkar Nagar and shifted the family to Old Alwal. There, Rekha developed a relationship with Sai, a 21-year-old grocery store employee. Investigators said Rekha pressured Sai for marriage, which he reportedly refused, citing the presence of her young daughter and gradually distancing himself from the relationship.

Since then, Rekha began to consider Tanvika as an obstacle to her relationship with Sai and allegedly planned the murder and executed it on Saturday night, say investigators.