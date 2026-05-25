ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Wafq Board Lawyer Run Over In Suspected Supari Killing; Family Alleges Police Shielding Accused

The image shows that the Telangana lawyer is being hit by a car outside his residence ( Etv Bharat )

Hyderabad: The death of Waqf Board panel lawyer Khaja Mohizuddin in a hit-and-run accident in Hyderabad has created a sensation in the Charminar city, with his family alleging that it was a planned "supari killing".

According to the family members, Mohizuddin had faced multiple attacks earlier and this was the sixth attempt on his life. His son Farhan alleged that a gang had been plotting to kill his father for nearly six months. "It is a supari killing by one gang. This was sixth such attack on my father," Farhan said.

Mohizuddin's family has alleged that a gang of five members had hatched a plot to murder him and a person named, Kishan, paid a 'supari' (contract) of Rs 10 lakh, to one Vinay of Kavadiguda to carry out the murder. They claimed that the accused had been tracking Mohizuddin's movements for the last six months and had made several failed attempts to attack him earlier.

Mujahid and Mahbub are alleged to be the accused in the murder of advocate Khaja Mohizuddin (ETV Bharat)

The family further alleged that Vinay had purchased a second-hand car around six months ago for the crime. Police suspect that the accused had conducted recce near Mohizuddin's residence in Shantinagar for three days before the attack.

According to police, the incident took place at around 5:45 AM on Saturday when Mohizuddin came out of his house to leave for his daily swim.