Hyderabad Wafq Board Lawyer Run Over In Suspected Supari Killing; Family Alleges Police Shielding Accused
As per the family's allegations, the accused had been tracking Mohizuddin's movements for last six months and had made several failed attempts to attack him.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The death of Waqf Board panel lawyer Khaja Mohizuddin in a hit-and-run accident in Hyderabad has created a sensation in the Charminar city, with his family alleging that it was a planned "supari killing".
According to the family members, Mohizuddin had faced multiple attacks earlier and this was the sixth attempt on his life. His son Farhan alleged that a gang had been plotting to kill his father for nearly six months. "It is a supari killing by one gang. This was sixth such attack on my father," Farhan said.
Mohizuddin's family has alleged that a gang of five members had hatched a plot to murder him and a person named, Kishan, paid a 'supari' (contract) of Rs 10 lakh, to one Vinay of Kavadiguda to carry out the murder. They claimed that the accused had been tracking Mohizuddin's movements for the last six months and had made several failed attempts to attack him earlier.
The family further alleged that Vinay had purchased a second-hand car around six months ago for the crime. Police suspect that the accused had conducted recce near Mohizuddin's residence in Shantinagar for three days before the attack.
According to police, the incident took place at around 5:45 AM on Saturday when Mohizuddin came out of his house to leave for his daily swim.
Police said Mohizuddin had just reached his car when another vehicle allegedly sped towards him. CCTV footage reportedly shows him trying to quickly enter his car before the vehicle rammed into him from behind while he was opening the door.
Police have seized the vehicle allegedly used in the crime.
Sources said Vinay has been detained by the Task Force police in Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool district and is being questioned. Police teams are searching for other accused persons who are reportedly absconding and may have fled to Goa.
According to the family, Mohizuddin had been fighting several legal cases linked to alleged illegal occupation and privatisation of Waqf properties, including disputes over the establishment of educational institutions on such land. Officials suspect these disputes could be the possible motive behind the killing.
Based on a complaint lodged by Farhan, Nampally police registered a case against Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahbub Alam Khan and launched an investigation. Subsequently, both the accused, who were reportedly in Bengaluru, were brought to Hyderabad on Sunday for questioning.
Meanwhile, Farhan and Nampally MLA Majid Hussainhave accused the police of shielding the accused and giving them "special treatment". Speaking to reporters at Abids police station, Farhan also alleged that the accused had been threatening him and his father for last several months.
Raghunath, Senior Lawyer of the Telangana High Court, had earlier demanded that a special investigation team be formed to "bring out the bigwigs" behind this case. "The culprits should be arrested immediately. The family is in grave fear as the victim's son is also a lawyer. They should be provided with full police security immediately. If justice is not served, all lawyers across the state will join hands and launch a large-scale agitation," he had said.
Read More
Telangana High Court Lawyer Moizuddin Killed After Being Hit By Car; Family Alleges Pre-Planned Murder