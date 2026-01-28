Hyderabad Twins Win Big Scholarships To Study At Prestigious US University
One of the sisters will receive free education and accommodation through the Presidential Scholarship, while the other will receive a 60 per cent scholarship.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lakshya and Lasya, twins from Hyderabad, have achieved a major milestone by securing seats at Milwaukee School of Engineering in the USA. They earned prestigious scholarships worth Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 1.3 crore, respectively, without taking any loans.
Lakshya, who topped the exams, will receive free education and accommodation through the Presidential Scholarship without paying any fees. Lasya will receive a 60 per cent scholarship.
The twin sisters prepared for the scholarship test with the help of Vivekananda Murthy, the Director of Invicta Career Consultancy, and excelled in the SAT and Advanced Placement exams conducted by the College Board in the USA.
Daughters of Srikanth and Sravanthi, they are natives of Pedavoorapadu in Krishna district. They completed their primary education in Vijayawada. Later, their family moved to Hyderabad.
Their father works in the construction sector, while their mother gives tuition. Since close relatives had settled in the United States, the family decided to send their children there as well. Through an acquaintance with Murthy, they enrolled both their children in that consultancy.
Under his guidance, they demonstrated their abilities by taking scholarship tests, the SAT, and Advanced Placement exams.
Rs. 2.5 crore scholarship
Lakshya showcased her talent in the standardised tests and Advanced Placement exams conducted in the US for admission to college, in addition to her 10th-grade and intermediate studies. Considering her participation in social service activities, the Milwaukee School of Engineering management selected her for the Presidential Scholarship.
The Milwaukee School of Engineering will provide a scholarship worth Rs. 2.5 crore. Lakshya says that this amount will cover all her fees, accommodation, and food expenses. The college is among the top ten universities in the US for undergraduate courses.
While approximately 500 students from various countries worldwide applied for scholarships to study at this university, only Lakshya was selected for the Presidential Scholarship.
“From the beginning, my ambition has been to pursue biomedical engineering. The main reason for this is that it impacts our lives. I have had a strong grasp of biology since childhood,” Lakshya said. “Recently, I went to America and visited the University of Milwaukee. I was very impressed by their education system,” she said.
60 per cent fee waiver
Along with her sister, Lasya also received a scholarship worth Rs. 1.3 crore, resulting in a 60 per cent fee waiver. She says that all this was possible due to her parents’ encouragement. Now, she wants to complete a cybersecurity course in America and contribute to society.
“We studied at Invicta Consultancy. We did Math, SAT, APK, and technical projects. We practised related tests every day. We succeeded on our first attempt,” says Lasya. “I have chosen cybersecurity. I want to serve society in my own way,” said Lasya, Presidential Scholarship winner.”
Twins but different interests
The parents are expressing their joy that both their children have secured seats in a prestigious college. They say that even though they are twins, their interests and way of thinking are different.
“They had a desire to go abroad and study. We had doubts about whether we could provide them with financial assistance. We learned that there were opportunities for 100% scholarships even abroad. So, they took a break from college and studied for the SAT. They wrote the AP exams. They were selected in their very first attempt,” their mother, Sravanthi, says.
‘Proceed according to plan.’
Invicta Career Consultancy MD Murthy says that studying in America involves expenses in lakhs of rupees, and one has to show money in the bank. “Even after applying to universities for a visa, students face many difficulties due to not receiving documents on time from some universities. Many visas are also cancelled due to incorrect application procedures,” he says.
According to him, if students proceed according to a plan from the beginning, they can easily get admission in renowned universities.
“Universities in America receive funding. They receive funds from their government and from the public. These scholarships are not given to everyone. Funding is given to international students only based on merit,” he says.
“Every university offers a Presidential Scholarship. Along with this, they also offer 50% and 60% scholarships. If you apply through the CSS profile, they give need-based scholarships. However, they must have a good academic record,” Murthy adds.
