Hyderabad Twins Win Big Scholarships To Study At Prestigious US University

Hyderabad: Lakshya and Lasya, twins from Hyderabad, have achieved a major milestone by securing seats at Milwaukee School of Engineering in the USA. They earned prestigious scholarships worth Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 1.3 crore, respectively, without taking any loans.

Lakshya, who topped the exams, will receive free education and accommodation through the Presidential Scholarship without paying any fees. Lasya will receive a 60 per cent scholarship.

The twin sisters prepared for the scholarship test with the help of Vivekananda Murthy, the Director of Invicta Career Consultancy, and excelled in the SAT and Advanced Placement exams conducted by the College Board in the USA.

Daughters of Srikanth and Sravanthi, they are natives of Pedavoorapadu in Krishna district. They completed their primary education in Vijayawada. Later, their family moved to Hyderabad.

Their father works in the construction sector, while their mother gives tuition. Since close relatives had settled in the United States, the family decided to send their children there as well. Through an acquaintance with Murthy, they enrolled both their children in that consultancy.

Under his guidance, they demonstrated their abilities by taking scholarship tests, the SAT, and Advanced Placement exams.

Lakshya and Lasya with their parents (ETV Bharat)

Rs. 2.5 crore scholarship

Lakshya showcased her talent in the standardised tests and Advanced Placement exams conducted in the US for admission to college, in addition to her 10th-grade and intermediate studies. Considering her participation in social service activities, the Milwaukee School of Engineering management selected her for the Presidential Scholarship.

The Milwaukee School of Engineering will provide a scholarship worth Rs. 2.5 crore. Lakshya says that this amount will cover all her fees, accommodation, and food expenses. The college is among the top ten universities in the US for undergraduate courses.

While approximately 500 students from various countries worldwide applied for scholarships to study at this university, only Lakshya was selected for the Presidential Scholarship.