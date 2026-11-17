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Tribunal Awards Rs 2.67 Crore Compensation To Man Left In Vegetative State After Accident In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) of the Hyderabad City Civil Court has ordered an insurance company to pay Rs 2,67,63,611 in compensation, along with 9% annual interest, to a man who was left in a vegetative state after a road accident involving his family car. The verdict comes after an 11-year-long legal battle.

S. Narender Reddy, a software engineer from Gachibowli, was travelling from Bodhan to Hyderabad with his family on March 29, 2015. The car belonged to his father, Narasimha Reddy, and was being driven by his elder brother, Jalandhar Reddy.

Around 10 pm, near Masaipet under the jurisdiction of Chegunta Police Station, the car rammed into a DCM van travelling ahead of it. Narender sustained severe head injuries and underwent multiple brain surgeries. However, he remains bedridden and is unable to speak or move.

In December 2015, his wife, D Sindhurani, approached the tribunal seeking Rs 4 crore in compensation from Future Generali India Insurance. The tribunal initially awarded Rs 4.17 crore, but the insurance company challenged the decision before the High Court.

In November 2024, the High Court remanded the case to the tribunal for a fresh hearing. During the proceedings, the judge personally examined Narender, who was brought to the court premises in an ambulance, and confirmed that he was 100% incapacitated.

The insurance company argued that Narender could not be considered a third party because the vehicle belonged to his father, was driven by his elder brother, and the victim himself was a family member. It contended that the insurance company was therefore not liable to pay compensation.