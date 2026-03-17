ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Tribunal Awards Rs 1.14 Crore Compensation For Railway Employee Killed In 2022 Fatal Road Accident

Hyderabad: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal of the City Civil Court in Hyderabad has awarded compensation of Rs 1.14 crore to the family of a man who died in a road accident in 2022. The victim, Amarjeet Kumar Yadav, was a native of Samastipur in Bihar and worked as a Goods Guard with the Indian Railways. He was the sole earning member of his family.

The accident took place on June 24, 2022, when Amarjeet was travelling on a two-wheeler from Sanathnagar towards Chintal in Hyderabad. According to the police, a speeding lorry hit his vehicle from behind. He fell on the road and was run over by the lorry, resulting in his death on the spot.

An investigation by the Jeedimetla Police confirmed that the accident was caused by the negligence of the lorry driver. Following the incident, Amarjeet's family approached the tribunal seeking compensation for their loss. After reviewing all details, including his income, future earning capacity, and the financial dependence of his family, the tribunal ruled in favour of the petitioners. It directed the insurance company to pay Rs 1,14,69,288 as compensation to the family.