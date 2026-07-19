ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Trainee IPS Officer Booked For 'Sexually Harassing' Fellow Trainee

Hyderabad: A case was registered against a trainee IPS officer for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a fellow woman trainee at the SVPNPA here, police said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old woman trainee IPS officer, in a complaint filed with the police, accused the fellow IPS officer trainee of harassing her by sending sexually abusive messages through an instant messaging app since June 23 and also making derogatory comments about her within the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in front of her friends.

The complainant stated that he falsely accused her of having a sexual relationship with another trainee and pressurising her to admit to such a purported relationship besides using abusive words. She said that through intimidation and blackmail, he forced her to open and show him her personal messages and on July 8, he took away her mobile phone to his room and forced her to reveal its password. The complainant alleged he also groped her.

She further said on July 9, he wrongfully restrained her, forcibly took her to his room, grabbed her by the hair, attempted to strangulate her, and held a knife against her neck and did not allow her to leave his room. On July 10, he again physically assaulted her with his hand, the complainant said.