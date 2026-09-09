Hyderabad Tops In Hiring Growth Among Metro Cities, Finds Survey
Naukri.com report reveals that the city registered a 23% growth compared to August 2025. Analysts attribute this trend to the shift in the festive season.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Setting a record, Hyderabad has surpassed all other major metropolitan cities across the country, securing the top spot in hiring growth. Compared to August 2025, hiring in Hyderabad has increased by 23%.
The findings were revealed by the 'JobSpeak Index' report of Naukri.com, which assesses trends in the domestic hiring market.
The report showed a clear upward trend in the white-collar job market across India, with 14% year-on-year (YoY) growth in August. The Naukri JobSpeak Index rose to 3,028 points from 2,664 points in the same month last year.
Notably, hiring increased across both IT and non-IT sectors, as well as across all experience levels. Analysts attribute this trend to the shift in the festive season. While the festive season began in August 2025, it shifted to September this year, influencing the hiring statistics.
Hitesh Oberoi, MD and CEO of Info Edge (India) Limited, explained that greater clarity regarding the market's true progress would emerge only after the festive quarter ends.
Rise in Automotive, Decline in Education
An analysis across various sectors reveals that the automotive sector led the way with a 19% hiring growth, followed by the healthcare and retail sectors, recording growth rates of 16% and 15%, respectively.
New opportunities increased by 12% in the insurance sector and 11% in software. While the banking and FMCG sectors each registered 10% growth, the BPO/ITES, oil & gas, and real estate sectors grew by 8% each. The pharma and biotech sectors remained stable, maintaining levels similar to the previous year.
Conversely, hiring declined by 4% in the tourism and hospitality sector and by 8% in the education sector, the report finds.
Focus on Experienced Professionals
Companies are primarily seeking experienced professionals in the job market. However, a 15% growth was recorded in the hiring of freshers.
New opportunities emerged as follows: a 10% increase for those with 4–7 years of experience, 16% for the 8–12 years bracket, 18% for professionals with 13–16 years of experience, and 13% for senior professionals with over 16 years of experience.
Growth in Smaller Cities
In terms of city-wise growth, Kolkata (22%) and Chennai (20%) followed Hyderabad. Major IT hubs like Bengaluru and Pune achieved 14% growth each, while Delhi-NCR and Mumbai saw hiring increases of 10% and 7%, respectively.
Among Tier-II cities, Bhubaneswar surged ahead with a 32% growth, followed by Raipur (23%), Surat (21%), and Ranchi (19%).
India Leads
India ranked first globally in terms of hiring intentions for the October-December quarter. According to ManpowerGroup's latest 'Employment Outlook Survey', India's net employment outlook stood at 54% for the fourth quarter, registering an increase of 6% compared to the previous quarter and 11% compared to the same period in 2025.
A survey covering 3,055 organisations across the country showed 65% of the firms indicated plans to increase their workforce between October and December. While only 11% of the organisations anticipated a reduction in staff, 24% stated that there would be no change in their headcount.
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