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Hyderabad Tops In Hiring Growth Among Metro Cities, Finds Survey

Hyderabad: Setting a record, Hyderabad has surpassed all other major metropolitan cities across the country, securing the top spot in hiring growth. Compared to August 2025, hiring in Hyderabad has increased by 23%.

The findings were revealed by the 'JobSpeak Index' report of Naukri.com, which assesses trends in the domestic hiring market.

The report showed a clear upward trend in the white-collar job market across India, with 14% year-on-year (YoY) growth in August. The Naukri JobSpeak Index rose to 3,028 points from 2,664 points in the same month last year.

Notably, hiring increased across both IT and non-IT sectors, as well as across all experience levels. Analysts attribute this trend to the shift in the festive season. While the festive season began in August 2025, it shifted to September this year, influencing the hiring statistics.

Hitesh Oberoi, MD and CEO of Info Edge (India) Limited, explained that greater clarity regarding the market's true progress would emerge only after the festive quarter ends.

Rise in Automotive, Decline in Education

An analysis across various sectors reveals that the automotive sector led the way with a 19% hiring growth, followed by the healthcare and retail sectors, recording growth rates of 16% and 15%, respectively.

New opportunities increased by 12% in the insurance sector and 11% in software. While the banking and FMCG sectors each registered 10% growth, the BPO/ITES, oil & gas, and real estate sectors grew by 8% each. The pharma and biotech sectors remained stable, maintaining levels similar to the previous year.

Conversely, hiring declined by 4% in the tourism and hospitality sector and by 8% in the education sector, the report finds.