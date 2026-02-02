ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad To Become High-Speed Rail Hub With Bullet Train Corridors To Chennai, Bengaluru And Mumbai

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to emerge as a major hub in India's upcoming high-speed rail network, with the Centre announcing new bullet train corridors in the Union Budget 2026. The project will connect Hyderabad to major cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai, allowing trains to run at speeds of up to 350 km per hour.

India is currently building its first high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Centre has also approved seven new high-speed rail corridors across the country. Notably, three of these corridors will originate from Hyderabad.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the three corridors from Hyderabad will link the city with Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Once these projects are completed, travel time between Hyderabad and several major cities in the neighbouring regions is expected to reduce sharply, boosting economic activity and regional development.

At present, the fastest trains in India include the Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat services. Vande Bharat chair car trains can run at a maximum speed of 150 Km per hour. The proposed high-speed rail corridors are being designed for a maximum speed of 350 Km per hour, with an operational speed of about 320 Km per hour. Taking into account curves, stops and safety factors, the average speed is expected to be around 200 to 250 km per hour.

At present, train journeys from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Chennai or Pune take around 12 to 15 hours. With high-speed rail, these cities could be reached in just three and a half hours. Cities closer to Hyderabad will benefit even more. The travel time from Hyderabad to Kurnool and Amravati will be one hour and 75 minutes, respectively. Anantapur could be reached in roughly 90 minutes.