Telangana Plans Rs 3,000-Crore Upgrade To Government Schools To Rival Corporate Institutions
Telangana government announces plan to modernise government schools in Hyderabad and ORR areas with corporate-level facilities.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a prestigious plan to upgrade government schools within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and Outer Ring Road (ORR) area to make them on par with facilities available in private and corporate institutions.
The project is estimated to cost about Rs 3,000 crore, which will introduce high-end facilities in the government schools for poor, lower-middle-class, and middle-class families, usually burdened by high fees at private schools.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the project is inspired by Delhi’s public education system, aiming at turning government schools into a hub of quality education. “We want parents to feel confident that government schools offer the same standards as corporate schools,” Reddy said.
The chief minister said the first new schools would open by the 2026–27 academic year, as he has directed the officials to expedite work.
Following his orders, Director of School Education Naveen Nicholas conducted a comprehensive survey with Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) across schools in Hyderabad, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, and parts of Sangareddy districts. The survey had a detailed assessment of infrastructure, available space, and expansion opportunities.
“There are 1,346 government schools within the ORR area, of which 246 currently operate in rented buildings,” officials said, citing the survey.
They said the government plans to move those schools into permanent premises and upgrade facilities with modern laboratories, libraries, and sports grounds. “Nursery, lower kindergarten (LKG), and upper kindergarten (UKG) classes will be introduced in all primary schools, while schools with sufficient space will be expanded into high schools,” officials said, adding that new primary schools will also be set up in areas lacking such institutions.
On Friday, the Education Department officials presented the upgrade plan and findings of the survey before CM Reddy, who instructed that construction and facility upgrades should begin immediately. “Our objective is to reduce the financial burden on parents and make public education a matter of pride,” the chief minister said.