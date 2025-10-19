ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Plans Rs 3,000-Crore Upgrade To Government Schools To Rival Corporate Institutions

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a prestigious plan to upgrade government schools within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and Outer Ring Road (ORR) area to make them on par with facilities available in private and corporate institutions.

The project is estimated to cost about Rs 3,000 crore, which will introduce high-end facilities in the government schools for poor, lower-middle-class, and middle-class families, usually burdened by high fees at private schools.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the project is inspired by Delhi’s public education system, aiming at turning government schools into a hub of quality education. “We want parents to feel confident that government schools offer the same standards as corporate schools,” Reddy said.

The chief minister said the first new schools would open by the 2026–27 academic year, as he has directed the officials to expedite work.