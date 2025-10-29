ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Teen Invents Device To Stop Milk Overflow

The Class VIII student has developed a smart device called the 'Milk Overflow Detector (MOD)' to prevent milk from spilling over while boiling. When milk is boiling on the gas oven, the person often gets distracted with other chores, leading to its overflowing. To solve this everyday issue, Vedith designed the MOD, which automatically detects when the milk starts to boil and switches off the gas.

Hyderabad: At an age when most children are busy juggling between school, homework and television, 13-year-old G Vedith from Habsiguda of Hyderabad, has come up with a unique innovation that could become every homemaker's favourite kitchen companion.

The device uses infrared (IR) sensors to detect when the milk reaches its boiling point. These sensors send a signal to an Arduino UNO circuit, which activates a buzzer to alert the user and then automatically turns off the gas knob through a motor mechanism. The entire system runs on electricity supplied by a power bank.

Elaborating on his invention, Vedith said, "Robotics is my passion. I have been learning robotics at school since Class VI. It took me about one-and-a-half days to build and code the device at a cost of around Rs. 1,500. I am now working to make it affordable for everyone."

His parents, G Venkat and G Dayamani, expressed their happiness and pride in Vedith's creative innovation, which combines simple technology with practical thinking. The detector stands as a testament to how curiosity and innovation at a tender age can lead to solutions for real-life problems.