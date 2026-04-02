ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Techie Dies By Suicide 50 Days After Her Marriage; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Hyderabad: What began as a social media connection and blossomed into a five-year relationship ended in tragedy, when 26-year-old software engineer allegedly died by suicide just 50 days after her marriage. Her family has accused her husband of harassing her over additional dowry demands.

According to Miyapur Inspector P. Shivaprasad, the deceased, Ishika Yadav, a native of Bihar, met Neeraj Bansal on Facebook nearly five years ago. Their online friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship. After convincing their families, the couple got married in Patna on February 10 and later moved to Hyderabad, where they were living in an apartment in Miyapur.

Police said Ishika took the extreme step on Wednesday. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, a case has been registered against her husband. The family alleged that Ishika was subjected to mental harassment over demands for additional dowry, including gold and diamond jewellery. They said that the continuous pressure pushed her into distress, and so she took this step.