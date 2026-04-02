Hyderabad Techie Dies By Suicide 50 Days After Her Marriage; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment
The family alleged that Ishika was subjected to mental harassment over demands for additional dowry, including gold and diamond jewellery.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: What began as a social media connection and blossomed into a five-year relationship ended in tragedy, when 26-year-old software engineer allegedly died by suicide just 50 days after her marriage. Her family has accused her husband of harassing her over additional dowry demands.
According to Miyapur Inspector P. Shivaprasad, the deceased, Ishika Yadav, a native of Bihar, met Neeraj Bansal on Facebook nearly five years ago. Their online friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship. After convincing their families, the couple got married in Patna on February 10 and later moved to Hyderabad, where they were living in an apartment in Miyapur.
Police said Ishika took the extreme step on Wednesday. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, a case has been registered against her husband. The family alleged that Ishika was subjected to mental harassment over demands for additional dowry, including gold and diamond jewellery. They said that the continuous pressure pushed her into distress, and so she took this step.
Shivaprasad said that an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the death. "We are examining all angles, including allegations of dowry harassment. Statements of family members and others are being recorded," he said.
Police officials said that strict action will be taken if the allegations are proven.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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