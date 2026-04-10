ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's Immersive Taste On Table As Culinary Hub 'Hyderabad Streat' Opens At Shamshabad Airport

'Hyderabad Streat' at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport ( Etv Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, today unveiled 'Hyderabad Streat', a landmark culinary destination for travellers. Conceived as a living, breathing tribute to Telangana's food culture, it transports travellers into the lanes, aromas and flavours that define one of India's most beloved food cities. From dawn-to-dusk dining, Hyderabad Streat serves a sweeping menu that traces the arc of a Hyderabadi day: hearty breakfast staples and street-food snacks give way to bold, slow-cooked afternoon classics and spice-forward dinner plates. Every dish is rooted in authentic regional technique, crafted to hold its own against the gold standard of a home kitchen—or a beloved neighbourhood haunt.