Telangana's Immersive Taste On Table As Culinary Hub 'Hyderabad Streat' Opens At Shamshabad Airport
Hyderabad Streat is designed for the rhythms of modern travel.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, today unveiled 'Hyderabad Streat', a landmark culinary destination for travellers. Conceived as a living, breathing tribute to Telangana's food culture, it transports travellers into the lanes, aromas and flavours that define one of India's most beloved food cities.
From dawn-to-dusk dining, Hyderabad Streat serves a sweeping menu that traces the arc of a Hyderabadi day: hearty breakfast staples and street-food snacks give way to bold, slow-cooked afternoon classics and spice-forward dinner plates. Every dish is rooted in authentic regional technique, crafted to hold its own against the gold standard of a home kitchen—or a beloved neighbourhood haunt.
"At Hyderabad airport, our ambition has always been to make the journey itself memorable—not merely a means to an end. When a traveller steps into Hyderabad Streat, we want him to feel the city: the sizzle of the tawa, the warmth of hot chai, the heady fragrance of slow-cooked biryani. That experience — deeply personal, unmistakably authentic — is at the heart of everything we build here," said Pradeep Panicker, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.
Strategically positioned within one of India’s busiest aviation hubs, Hyderabad Streat is designed for the rhythms of modern travel — fast enough for a tight connection, unhurried enough for a long layover. The space blends warm, bazaar-inspired design elements with the efficiency demanded of an airport environment, ensuring that authenticity is never sacrificed for convenience.