Hyderabad: SIT Summons KTR For Questioning In Phone Tapping Case
SIT has issued a notice to BRS Working President KTR, asking him to appear for questioning on Friday in the phone tapping case.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged illegal phone tapping case has issued a notice to former Telangana minister and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR), asking him to appear for questioning on Friday at 11 am. The notice was served under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
SIT officials delivered the notice to KTR's residence at Narsingi Olive Villas. He has been asked to appear at the SIT office in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation.
This development comes a few days after the SIT questioned BRS Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao in the same case. Harish was grilled for nearly seven hours on Tuesday. Sources said that the investigation team is likely to summon him again for further questioning, as the probe is still underway.
The phone tapping case related to the allegation of illegal surveillance and misuse of official machinery during the previous BRS government. The investigation has been ongoing since March 10, 2024. So far, primary charge sheets have been filed against some of the accused.
The probe gained momentum after the state governement constitued a Special Investigation Team, headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, to ensure a focused and detailed inquiry. Further developments are awaited as the SIT continues its investigation.
