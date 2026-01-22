ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: SIT Summons KTR For Questioning In Phone Tapping Case

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged illegal phone tapping case has issued a notice to former Telangana minister and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR), asking him to appear for questioning on Friday at 11 am. The notice was served under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

SIT officials delivered the notice to KTR's residence at Narsingi Olive Villas. He has been asked to appear at the SIT office in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation.

This development comes a few days after the SIT questioned BRS Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao in the same case. Harish was grilled for nearly seven hours on Tuesday. Sources said that the investigation team is likely to summon him again for further questioning, as the probe is still underway.