Hyderabad Siblings Found Dead In Varanasi Hotel Room, Suicide Suspected
Hotel staff informed police after the door remained locked and calls to the mobile phone and extension numbers of the rooms went unanswered.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 12:09 AM IST
Varanasi: The bodies of a brother and sister from Hyderabad were found at a hotel room in Varanasi on Tuesday. They have been identified as Ganesh Gaur and Ghanlakshmi. No suicide note was recovered from the room, police said.
DCP Kashi Gaurav Vanswal said that the brother and sister had come from Hyderabad to visit Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi. “They were staying at Hotel City Inn in the Sigra police station area. They visited Vishwanath and were scheduled to board the train to go home on Tuesday after the darshan and puja, but they took their own lives before checking out. Their deaths are currently being considered suicide. It appears they have consumed some toxic substance,” Vanswal said.
The DCP stated that the hotel staff informed the police after the door remained locked for a day and calls to the mobile phone and extension numbers of the rooms went unanswered. Upon receiving the information, Sigra police arrived at the spot at around 3 pm on Tuesday and, in the presence of senior officers, opened the lock with a master key. The bodies of both the brother and the sister were found lying inside.
The room was completely clean, making it clear that they were preparing to check out. The DCP stated that a forensic team has been called to the scene to investigate. Hotel staff said the two had arrived four days ago and were residents of Secunderabad.
Police are currently verifying their addresses and mobile numbers and attempting to contact their families. Various medicines and over Rs 2 lakh in cash were also recovered from the room. Efforts are also being made to contact acquaintances. Several other medicines were found near the table.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)