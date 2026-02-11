ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Siblings Found Dead In Varanasi Hotel Room, Suicide Suspected

Varanasi: The bodies of a brother and sister from Hyderabad were found at a hotel room in Varanasi on Tuesday. They have been identified as Ganesh Gaur and Ghanlakshmi. No suicide note was recovered from the room, police said.

DCP Kashi Gaurav Vanswal said that the brother and sister had come from Hyderabad to visit Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi. “They were staying at Hotel City Inn in the Sigra police station area. They visited Vishwanath and were scheduled to board the train to go home on Tuesday after the darshan and puja, but they took their own lives before checking out. Their deaths are currently being considered suicide. It appears they have consumed some toxic substance,” Vanswal said.

The DCP stated that the hotel staff informed the police after the door remained locked for a day and calls to the mobile phone and extension numbers of the rooms went unanswered. Upon receiving the information, Sigra police arrived at the spot at around 3 pm on Tuesday and, in the presence of senior officers, opened the lock with a master key. The bodies of both the brother and the sister were found lying inside.

The room was completely clean, making it clear that they were preparing to check out. The DCP stated that a forensic team has been called to the scene to investigate. Hotel staff said the two had arrived four days ago and were residents of Secunderabad.