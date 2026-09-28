ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Sees Wide Gender Gap in Workforce Participation, Survey Finds

Hyderabad: Despite the rapid expansion of the information technology and industrial sectors, women's participation in Hyderabad's workforce remains lower than men's, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for January-December 2025 released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The survey shows that Hyderabad recorded a Worker Population Ratio (WPR) of 75.8% among men, while the female labour force participation rate stood at 34.8%.

The labour force participation rate includes people who are employed as well as those actively seeking employment, while the WPR measures the proportion of the population that is currently employed.

Among the capital districts of states across India, Hyderabad ranks 11th in women's labour force participation, according to the report. Kohima topped the list at 52.3%, followed by Shillong at 49.8% and Thiruvananthapuram at 45.1%.