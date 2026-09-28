Hyderabad Sees Wide Gender Gap in Workforce Participation, Survey Finds
The survey shows that Hyderabad recorded a Worker Population Ratio (WPR) of 75.8% among men, while the female labour force participation rate stood at 34.8%.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 11:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Despite the rapid expansion of the information technology and industrial sectors, women's participation in Hyderabad's workforce remains lower than men's, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for January-December 2025 released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
The survey shows that Hyderabad recorded a Worker Population Ratio (WPR) of 75.8% among men, while the female labour force participation rate stood at 34.8%.
The labour force participation rate includes people who are employed as well as those actively seeking employment, while the WPR measures the proportion of the population that is currently employed.
Among the capital districts of states across India, Hyderabad ranks 11th in women's labour force participation, according to the report. Kohima topped the list at 52.3%, followed by Shillong at 49.8% and Thiruvananthapuram at 45.1%.
However, Hyderabad's female participation rate was higher than that recorded in several other major cities, including Jaipur at 29.9%, Kolkata at 24% and Lucknow at 20%.
A lack of suitable employment opportunities, long commuting distances, safety concerns and inadequate workplace support can discourage women from seeking or continuing employment. Childcare and household responsibilities also remain significant factors affecting women's participation in the workforce.
Hyderabad recorded a higher male WPR than several other major cities. The city's figure of 75.8% was above Kolkata's 72.2%, Bengaluru's 69.9% and Chennai's 67.5%. Hyderabad's male WPR was also higher than the state average of 71.7% and the national average of 73%.
Experts have also pointed to changes in the nature of employment, noting that some young men, including engineering graduates, are taking up gig-economy work such as delivery services and driving for platforms including Uber and Rapido.
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