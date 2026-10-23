ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Scientists Discover Key Defence Mechanism That Human Cells Use To Fight Invading Viruses

The findings, led by Dr Santosh Chauhan, have been published in the international scientific journal The EMBO Journal. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad have discovered a key defense mechanism that human cells use to fight invading viruses. The findings, led by Dr Santosh Chauhan, have been published in the international scientific journal The EMBO Journal.

When a virus enters a cell, the body must detect its presence and activate the immune system before the virus can multiply. Seven years ago, Chauhan’s team hypothesised that specialised proteins inside human cells could perform two functions simultaneously: recognise viral genetic material and trigger the body's immune response.

When viral RNA enters a cell, DZIP3 changes its shape, preparing it for activation. Once activated, the protein moves towards the mitochondria, the structures responsible for producing energy in cells, and stimulates key immune defence proteins located there.

This process triggers a strong immune response, prompting the release of molecules known as type I interferons. These molecules help prevent viruses from replicating inside cells.

The researchers experimentally showed that this defence mechanism provides protection against several dangerous viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, as well as chikungunya and viruses that cause encephalitis.

The discovery offers new insights into how human cells recognise viral infections and activate their innate immune defences. Further research could help scientists better understand the body's natural response to viral diseases and explore potential approaches to combating infections.