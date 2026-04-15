Hyderabad Road Accidents Surge: 82 Dead In 3 Months, Speeding Biggest Cause
Road accidents in Hyderabad are rising sharply, with 82 deaths in three months and speeding, drowsiness and rule violations identified as causes.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Road accidents are surging in Hyderabad and Telangana, with a sharp increase in fatalities and injuries. In the first three months of this year alone, Hyderabad saw 1,091 road accidents and 82 deaths, highlighting a deepening crisis.
Compared to last year, accident numbers have increased significantly, though fatalities have seen only a marginal dip. Meanwhile, the number of injuries and the severity of accidents have gone up, further underscoring the seriousness of the situation.
Police investigations have identified speeding, drowsy driving and wrong-side travel as the primary causes behind most of these accidents.
Across Telangana, road accidents have increased sharply by nearly 20 per cent over the past two years, with cases rising from 22,900 in 2023 to 27,300 in 2025, according to state police data. Officials attribute part of this rise to improved reporting, as even minor crashes are now being recorded and FIR registrations have increased.
Speeding, Negligence Major Causes
Authorities say speeding alone accounts for over 70 per cent of accidents. Other major factors include wrong-side driving, drunk driving, fatigue, mobile phone usage and failure to use helmets and seat belts.
The growing trend of watching videos and reels while driving has also emerged as a serious risk, particularly among young motorists.
Road safety experts say poor infrastructure, inadequate signage, and unsafe overtaking on highways are further worsening the situation.
Youth Most Affected
With increasing vehicle numbers, roads remain congested throughout the day. In the rush to reach destinations, many commuters violate traffic rules. A majority of victims fall in the 19-35 age group. Weekend partying, drunk driving and reckless riding are key contributors to accidents involving youth.
54 Black Spots Identified
Police have identified 54 accident-prone black spots across Hyderabad. However, there are allegations that the GHMC has not taken adequate action on reports submitted by the traffic police. Apart from highways, even potholes on internal colony roads are contributing to accidents.
High-risk stretches like the Outer Ring Road and the Moosapet-Patancheru corridor have reported frequent accidents, including pedestrian fatalities.
Accidents Peak During Evening Hours
Officials have found that most accidents occur between 6 pm and 9 pm due to heavy traffic, speeding and driver negligence.
Higher Fatalities In Outskirts
Data indicates that a higher number of fatal road accidents are occurring in the outskirts of Hyderabad compared to core city areas, highlighting the risks on suburban roads and highways.
Major Accidents In 2026
Several fatal accidents reported this year highlight the growing crisis.
- In Hyderabad, two engineering students were killed after being run over by a speeding car in Vanasthalipuram, while another pedestrian was seriously injured.
- In Kamareddy district, three persons died after their motorcycle rammed into a parked lorry.
- In Banjara Hills, a speeding water tanker killed two people, including a traffic home guard, after crashing into a two-wheeler.
- In the Rangareddy district, two youths died after a container lorry hit their bike, while another person was critically injured.
- In a separate incident, an RTC bus carrying 39 passengers fell off a bridge in Adilabad, leaving several injured.
- Other cases include accidents in Peddapalli, Gadwal and Madhapur, where multiple people lost their lives due to speeding vehicles and negligence.
Police Response And Awareness Drive
City Traffic Joint Commissioner Joel Davis said, “We are identifying the causes of accidents and taking steps to control them. Everyone must follow traffic rules strictly.”
He added, “As part of the ‘Arrive Alive’ programme, we are running a 99-day awareness campaign to educate people about the dangers of speeding and the importance of helmets and seat belts. We are also coordinating with authorities on road repairs and measures at black spots.”
Need For Behavioural Change
Experts warn that strong enforcement must be paired with safer roads and a shift in driver behaviour to address the growing road safety crisis. As thousands of lives are lost each year, officials stress that public awareness and responsible driving are essential to reversing the alarming trends.
Road accidents in 2025
Telangana recorded over 22,000 accidents and more than 6,200 deaths in 2025, averaging nearly 20 fatalities every day. Districts like Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam reported the highest number of deaths, while Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates together accounted for nearly 28 per cent of fatalities. Police say highways, especially in Cyberabad limits, have seen higher fatality rates due to speeding and negligence.
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