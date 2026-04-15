ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Road Accidents Surge: 82 Dead In 3 Months, Speeding Biggest Cause

Traffic congestion and rising vehicle numbers in Hyderabad contribute to a rise in road accidents and fatalities. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Road accidents are surging in Hyderabad and Telangana, with a sharp increase in fatalities and injuries. In the first three months of this year alone, Hyderabad saw 1,091 road accidents and 82 deaths, highlighting a deepening crisis.

Compared to last year, accident numbers have increased significantly, though fatalities have seen only a marginal dip. Meanwhile, the number of injuries and the severity of accidents have gone up, further underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Police investigations have identified speeding, drowsy driving and wrong-side travel as the primary causes behind most of these accidents.

Across Telangana, road accidents have increased sharply by nearly 20 per cent over the past two years, with cases rising from 22,900 in 2023 to 27,300 in 2025, according to state police data. Officials attribute part of this rise to improved reporting, as even minor crashes are now being recorded and FIR registrations have increased.

Speeding, Negligence Major Causes

Authorities say speeding alone accounts for over 70 per cent of accidents. Other major factors include wrong-side driving, drunk driving, fatigue, mobile phone usage and failure to use helmets and seat belts.

The growing trend of watching videos and reels while driving has also emerged as a serious risk, particularly among young motorists.

Road safety experts say poor infrastructure, inadequate signage, and unsafe overtaking on highways are further worsening the situation.

Youth Most Affected

With increasing vehicle numbers, roads remain congested throughout the day. In the rush to reach destinations, many commuters violate traffic rules. A majority of victims fall in the 19-35 age group. Weekend partying, drunk driving and reckless riding are key contributors to accidents involving youth.

54 Black Spots Identified

Police have identified 54 accident-prone black spots across Hyderabad. However, there are allegations that the GHMC has not taken adequate action on reports submitted by the traffic police. Apart from highways, even potholes on internal colony roads are contributing to accidents.

High-risk stretches like the Outer Ring Road and the Moosapet-Patancheru corridor have reported frequent accidents, including pedestrian fatalities.