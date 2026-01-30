Hyderabad Records Highest Pollution Levels Among Metros In Southern States
During January, PM-10 levels ranged from a minimum of 80 micrograms to a maximum of 105 micrograms, indicating severe air quality stress in Hyderabad.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana's capital Hyderabad has emerged as the most polluted metro city in South India, surpassing Bengaluru and Chennai, revealed the state Pollution Control Board (PCB) on Thursday during a conference on Air Pollution Index and Air Quality Management held at MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad.
According to the PCB, although pollution levels in Hyderabad have shown a marginal decline compared to previous years, they remain significantly above the limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per WHO standards, the permissible concentration of particulate matter in one cubic metre of air should not exceed 40 micrograms. However, Hyderabad's particulate matter levels were nearly double, ranging from 82 to 88 micrograms.
Even when compared to the CPCB’s limit of 60 micrograms, Hyderabad's air pollution levels are about 35 percent higher. The data clearly indicates that among the three major metro cities in South India, Hyderabad recorded the highest pollution levels.
PCB officials stated that during January, PM-10 levels in the city ranged from a minimum of 80 micrograms to a maximum of 105 micrograms, indicating severe air quality stress during peak winter conditions.
Traffic Corridors Identified as Pollution Hotspots
Based on a detailed study conducted earlier by IIT Kanpur, the PCB has identified seven major pollution hotspots in Hyderabad. These areas are largely traffic-heavy corridors where vehicular emissions are a major contributor to deteriorating air quality. The identified hotspots include Khairatabad–Koti, Jeedimetla, BHEL–Ameerpet, Nampally–Charminar, Mehdipatnam–Hitech City–Kukatpally, Secunderabad–Sainikpuri, and LB Nagar–Koti.
PCB officials said that targeted pollution control measures are being implemented in these areas, focusing on traffic regulation, monitoring of industrial emissions, and dust control activities. However, experts have pointed out that rapid urbanisation, rising vehicle numbers, construction activity, and weak enforcement continue to pose serious challenges.
No 'Clean Air' Days Recorded
The PCB further revealed that Hyderabad's Air Quality Index mostly remained in the moderate and satisfactory categories throughout last year. Notably, not a single day was recorded as having 'clean air', highlighting the persistent pollution problem in the city.
Environmental experts stressed the need for stricter emission norms, improved public transport, and increased public awareness to prevent Hyderabad’s air quality from deteriorating further in the coming years.
