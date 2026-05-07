ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Pvt Hospital Fined Rs 50 Lakh For Performing Unnecessary Surgery On Woman

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission II has directed Yashoda Hospitals to pay Rs 50 lakh in compensation to a female patient after finding it guilty of performing an unnecessary spine surgery on her.

Apart from this, the hospital and the concerned surgeon have been jointly instructed to pay an additional Rs 20,000 towards the legal expenses.

The complainant, Jhumanath of Rajasthan's Udaipur, had approached the hospital in 2019 after suffering from severe lower back pain. Diagnostic tests reportedly showed that she was suffering from L5-S1 Grade-1 Spondylolisthesis, a condition commonly referred to as a slipped disc.

According to the complaint, a doctor associated with Yashoda Hospital, who regularly visited Tripura's Agartala for consultations, examined her and allegedly assured her that surgery would completely cure the problem. The doctor reportedly advised her to undergo an operation costing around Rs 2 lakh.

Jhumanath was admitted to the hospital on May 16, 2019, and underwent surgery the following day. However, instead of recovering, her health condition reportedly worsened drastically after the operation. She began experiencing severe back pain, recurring fever, urinary tract infections, and several other complications.