Hyderabad Pvt Hospital Fined Rs 50 Lakh For Performing Unnecessary Surgery On Woman
The condition of Jhumanath worsened drastically after the operation, as she began experiencing severe back pain, recurring fever, urinary tract infections, and several other complications.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission II has directed Yashoda Hospitals to pay Rs 50 lakh in compensation to a female patient after finding it guilty of performing an unnecessary spine surgery on her.
Apart from this, the hospital and the concerned surgeon have been jointly instructed to pay an additional Rs 20,000 towards the legal expenses.
The complainant, Jhumanath of Rajasthan's Udaipur, had approached the hospital in 2019 after suffering from severe lower back pain. Diagnostic tests reportedly showed that she was suffering from L5-S1 Grade-1 Spondylolisthesis, a condition commonly referred to as a slipped disc.
According to the complaint, a doctor associated with Yashoda Hospital, who regularly visited Tripura's Agartala for consultations, examined her and allegedly assured her that surgery would completely cure the problem. The doctor reportedly advised her to undergo an operation costing around Rs 2 lakh.
Jhumanath was admitted to the hospital on May 16, 2019, and underwent surgery the following day. However, instead of recovering, her health condition reportedly worsened drastically after the operation. She began experiencing severe back pain, recurring fever, urinary tract infections, and several other complications.
The woman alleged that she eventually lost the ability to walk, sit, or carry out day-to-day activities independently, forcing her to depend entirely on others for support.
Claiming that the surgery was unnecessary and performed negligently, she approached the Consumer Commission seeking justice against both the hospital and the surgeon.
After thoroughly examining the case, the Commission observed that Grade-1 Spondylolisthesis cases generally do not require surgery and can often be treated through conservative methods such as medication, physiotherapy, and lifestyle management.
It further noted that the patient's condition had allegedly been upgraded from Grade-1 to Grade-2 without proper justification and that surgery was performed without conducting an MRI.
The Commission concluded that these lapses amounted to clear medical negligence and held both the hospital and the surgeon responsible for the patient's suffering.
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