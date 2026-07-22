ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Name Google India ''Head'' As Co-Accused In 3 Cyber Fraud Cases

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police here has named the "Head of Google in India" as a co-accused in three cyber fraud cases in which the complainants alleged that fraudsters cheated them in the name of high returns to their investments by making them download "fake" apps from the Google Play Store.

The complainants alleged that they downloaded the fraudulent trading applications, believing them to be genuine and trustworthy because they were available in Google Play Store.

Based on the three separate complaints, police registered cases under relevant sections of the IT Act and BNS against the fraudsters and the Google India Head. A senior police official told PTI they are in the process of issuing a notice to Google India seeking information about such apps.

"We are verifying…what are these apps and the fraudulent content. If any suspicious thing is found, we will ask them to remove such apps," he said. A 69-year-old man, in his complaint filed on July 15, stated he came across an advertisement on social media in May this year which claimed that investors could earn Rs 22 lakh per week.

Believing the advertisement to be genuine, he clicked on the website link, registered his mobile number and a woman contacted him on a messaging app.

The complainant stated that the accused, through the fraudulent investment platform, whose app is available in Play Store, dishonestly induced him to transfer huge sums of money on the false promise of high investment returns and then refused to release his funds.