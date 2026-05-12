The Kalpana Crime Trail: Murder, Theft And A Multi-City Escape
Kalpana and her accomplices murdered ex-DGP's wife in Hyderabad and escaped from the spot as per the plan devised by the gang.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police investigating the murder case of Tanuja Ranjan, wife of retired DGP Vinay Ranjan Ray, has taken prime accused Kalpana's parents and her sister's husband into custody in Pune for questioning.
Though reports claim that Kalpana herself has been detained, police have not officially confirmed her arrest. According to police, the murder has exposed the criminal network of Kalpana, whose carefully planned operations across multiple cities are now under intense scrutiny.
Kalpana and her accomplices allegedly murdered Tanuja Ranjan at the latter's residence in Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on May 8. Investigators believe she had been secretly plotting the crime ever since she joined the retired IPS officer's house as a domestic worker nearly eight months ago.
According to police sources, Kalpana maintained constant contact with a man identified as Suresh and reportedly followed his instructions meticulously. Officials suspect that she used her position inside the house to study the family’s routines, movements, valuables and security arrangements before executing the crime.
Police said Kalpana took advantage of the situation after Vinay Ranjan Ray travelled to Bengaluru. She allegedly called three associates from Pune to Hyderabad, and together they spent two days conducting surveillance around the residence.
Investigators believe the group carefully mapped escape routes and identified blind spots to avoid detection by CCTV. On Thursday midnight, the accused allegedly murdered Tanuja inside the house before fleeing with around 22 tolas of gold ornaments stolen from the wardrobe.
The escape route has now become a major focus of the investigation. Police traced the accused travelling by auto-rickshaw from Jubilee Hills to Nampally Railway Station, from where they boarded the Telangana Express. Initially suspecting that the gang was heading towards Nagpur, police teams were deployed there in advance.
However, investigators later found out that the accused had disembarked midway during the journey. CCTV footage reportedly confirmed that Kalpana got down at Kazipet railway station. Investigators are now probing whether she later travelled by road to Pune, Mumbai or Delhi, or deliberately returned to Hyderabad to mislead the police.
Officials suspect the accused discarded their old mobile phones soon after the crime and procured new SIM cards and devices to evade digital tracking. The police also believe the gang used forged Aadhaar and Voter ID cards while working as domestic staff in private residences across Pune and Bengaluru.
Investigators say similar theft cases linked to the group had earlier been registered in Pune and Bengaluru. Following the Prashasan Nagar murder, police in those cities reportedly shared information about the accused with the Hyderabad City Police.
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