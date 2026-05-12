ETV Bharat / state

The Kalpana Crime Trail: Murder, Theft And A Multi-City Escape

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police investigating the murder case of Tanuja Ranjan, wife of retired DGP Vinay Ranjan Ray, has taken prime accused Kalpana's parents and her sister's husband into custody in Pune for questioning.

Though reports claim that Kalpana herself has been detained, police have not officially confirmed her arrest. According to police, the murder has exposed the criminal network of Kalpana, whose carefully planned operations across multiple cities are now under intense scrutiny.

Kalpana and her accomplices allegedly murdered Tanuja Ranjan at the latter's residence in Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on May 8. Investigators believe she had been secretly plotting the crime ever since she joined the retired IPS officer's house as a domestic worker nearly eight months ago.

According to police sources, Kalpana maintained constant contact with a man identified as Suresh and reportedly followed his instructions meticulously. Officials suspect that she used her position inside the house to study the family’s routines, movements, valuables and security arrangements before executing the crime.

Police said Kalpana took advantage of the situation after Vinay Ranjan Ray travelled to Bengaluru. She allegedly called three associates from Pune to Hyderabad, and together they spent two days conducting surveillance around the residence.